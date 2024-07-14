MS Dhoni hugs new bride Radhika Merchant in happy PIC from her wedding with Anant Ambani; drops special congratulatory post

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding and Shubh Aashirwad ceremony took place on July 12 and July 13, 2024. The event was attended by numerous B-town celebrities, sports personalities, and influential figures from around the globe. With the duo now officially married, cricket legend MS Dhoni took to social media and posted a heartfelt congratulatory message.

MS Dhoni congratulates Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant for their union

Taking to Instagram, MS Dhoni shared a beautiful picture with Anant and Radhika from their wedding and also congratulated the duo on their blissful union. In the photo, Dhoni can be seen giving a warm hug to the bride, and we simply can't take our eyes off them.

The caption read, "Radhika, may your radiant smile never fade! Anant, please continue to cherish and care for Radhika with the same love and kindness you show to everyone around you. May your married life be filled with happiness, laughter, and adventure. Congratulations and see you guys soon ! Song is for Viren uncle".

Check it out here:

Sakshi Singh Dhoni congratulates newlyweds

Dhoni's wife also took to social media, sharing a beautiful picture with the newlyweds and offering her heartfelt congratulations to Anant and Radhika.

The post read, "Radhika and Anant, congratulations on your marriage! May your love continue to shine bright, just like Radhika’s smile and Anant’s kind heart. May you have a lifetime of happiness, laughter, and adventure together … lots of love and warmth always from us Dhoni s".

Check out the post here:

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

The couple got married on July 12, 2024, following a Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13, 2024, and their wedding reception is scheduled for July 14, 2024.

