7 National Award-winning Bollywood movies you can watch on Netflix: Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Aamir Khan’s Rang De Basanti and more

The National Film Awards are a prestigious honor that is bestowed upon the best of Indian cinema every year. A variety of Hindi titles that have received this honor are available on Netflix. Check out this list of some of the National Award-winning Bollywood movies you can watch on Netflix, which include Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, Aamir Khan-led Rang De Basanti, and more.

7 National Award-winning Bollywood movies on Netflix to entertain you:



1. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Running Time: 2 hours 34 mins

2 hours 34 mins IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Biography/Crime/Drama

Biography/Crime/Drama Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, Indira Tiwari

Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, Indira Tiwari Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Utkarshini Vashishtha

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Utkarshini Vashishtha Year of release: 2022

We start our piece of National Award-winning Bollywood movies on Netflix with the crime thriller Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is the story of a woman who is sold into a br*thel at a very young age. The film premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival and then received a lot of love in India. It won 5 National Awards, including Best Actress, Best Screenplay (Adapted), Best Dialogue, Best Editing, and Best Make-up Artist.

2. Pad Man

Running Time: 2 hours 20 mins

2 hours 20 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor

Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor Director: R Balki

R Balki Writer: R Balki, Swanand Kirkire

R Balki, Swanand Kirkire Year of release: 2018

Another National Award-winning Hindi film on Netflix is Pad Man. The social drama sheds light on the importance of proper sanitation for women during their menstruation period. It showcases the journey of a man who wishes to make affordable sanitary pads for women in rural areas. Pad Man secured the Best Film on Other Social Issues category at the National Awards.

3. Haider

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

2 hours 40 mins IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller

Crime/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, Shraddha Kapoor, Irrfan Khan

Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, Shraddha Kapoor, Irrfan Khan Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj Writer: Vishal Bhardwaj, Basharat Peer

Vishal Bhardwaj, Basharat Peer Year of release: 2014

Haider is a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. It is about a student who returns to Kashmir during a time of conflict and is looking for answers about his missing father. Haider won big at the National Awards, securing victory in multiple categories including Best Male Playback Singer, Best Dialogue, Best Costume Design, Best Music Direction (Songs), and Best Choreography.

4. Rang De Basanti

Running Time: 2 hours 39 mins

2 hours 39 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Drama

Crime/Drama Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, R Madhavan, Atul Kulkarni, Waheeda Rehman, Alice Patten

Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, R Madhavan, Atul Kulkarni, Waheeda Rehman, Alice Patten Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Writer: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Kamlesh Pandey, Rensil D’Silva, Prasoon Joshi

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Kamlesh Pandey, Rensil D’Silva, Prasoon Joshi Year of release: 2006

Rang De Basanti is another Bollywood film on Netflix that has won multiple National Awards. It was honored in the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Male Playback Singer, Best Audiography, and Best Editing categories. The film is about a group of students who want to change the country for the better after a tragedy.

5. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Running Time: 3 hours 6 mins

3 hours 6 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan Director: Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar

Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2003

Kal Ho Naa Ho is a timeless classic available to watch on Netflix. The movie revolves around Naina, an MBA student in New York. It showcases her journey of love and friendship. KHNH is immensely loved for its music, apart from the story and performances. It even received the Best Music Direction and Best Male Playback Singer National Awards.

6. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Running Time: 3 hours 5 mins

3 hours 5 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Year of release: 1998

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has the National Awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Female Playback Singer in its kitty. The movie is a love triangle between college friends. It promises a ride full of emotions, romance, humor, and entertainment for the audience.

7. Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Running Time: 3 hours 13 mins

3 hours 13 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo

Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Year of release: 1994

Another classic National Award-winning Bollywood movie on Netflix is Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The film was honored with Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography. HAHK follows the love story of Prem and Nisha, which takes a turn after the latter’s sister passes away.

There are many more National Award-winning Bollywood movies on Netflix. Let us know your favorite in the comments below.

