RJ Mahvash chills with Preity Zinta ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal’s IPL 2025 match, fans wonder if he is behind the lens

Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumored girlfriend, RJ Mahvash, recently dropped images with the co-owner of the IPL team, Punjab Kings (PBKS). After the images went viral, fans speculated that the social media sensation accompanied Chahal to Jaipur ahead of his match with the Mumbai Indians. Some also think he is the man behind the lens.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is currently busy touring the country, playing for his IPL team Punjab Kings (PBKS), co-owned by Preity Zinta. And it looks like he is not alone. After his rumored ladylove RJ Mahvash dropped images with Zinta, fans speculated that the aspiring actress had accompanied the cricketer to Jaipur. For the unaware, PBKS will be locking horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday, May 26, 2025, at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Taking to her Instagram handle on May 25, 2025, Mahvash shared multiple images of herself with the Zaara of B-town, Preity Zinta. In the images, both the ladies can be seen posing together with the beautiful palace in the background. “Isn't Zaara the most gorgeous?” Mahvash penned in the caption.

RJ Mahvash poses with Preity Zinta

Soon, several fans took to the comment section to state that Mahvash not only accompanied Chahal to Jaipur, but he is also the man behind the lens. “Cameraperson ko bhi credit do Mahvash,” stated a user, taking a dig at the couple’s alleged relationship. Another one commented, “Chahal bhai clicking the photos.”

Complimenting the two actors, a third stated, “Elegance — RJ Mahvash and Preity Zinta in a single frame is a visual symphony of grace, poise, and timeless allure. A truly iconic moment captured effortlessly.”

Fans speculated Yuzvendra Chahal is behind the lens

Talking about Mahvash, she is a social media content creator, producer, and radio jockey who made her acting debut in the web series, Pyar Paisa Profit. Rumors of her dating Chahal made headlines when she was spotted enjoying the Champions Trophy 2025 with the cricketer live from the stadium. It’s worth noting that neither Chahal nor Mahvash have opened up about their relationship.

