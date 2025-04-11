Alia Bhatt’s ‘princess’ Raha Kapoor captures her with ‘prince’ Edward; fans call little one ‘best photographer’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter, Raha, was born in 2022. The couple often shares fascinating anecdotes and facts related to her. The little one recently captured a photograph of her mother with her pet cat, Edward. Fans called Raha ‘the best photographer.’ It looks like she is following in her father’s footsteps, who has also clicked some beautiful pictures of Alia in the past.

Advertisement

Today, April 11, 2025, Alia Bhatt flaunted her daughter Raha Kapoor’s photography skills on Instagram. On the special occasion of National Pet Day, she shared a picture with her cat, Edward, which was clicked by little Raha.

In the snapshot, Alia was seen sitting on the floor in front of a sofa. She was wearing a white t-shirt and loose black pants with no makeup and her hair tied in a bun. The actress held her cat close and smiled sweetly for the camera.

The caption of the post read, “a picture with my prince, clicked by my princess (paw prints and heart hands emojis) #HappyPetDay.”

Have a look at Alia Bhatt’s post!

Netizens were in awe of the fact that little Raha clicked Alia's picture. One person said, "That click is more than just a photo; it's love," while another wrote, "Raha is the cutest tiny photographer ever!"

A user complimented her skills, saying, "Raha the best photographer," and another shared, "Raha baby clicks stunning pic of Aloo and Eddie." One comment read, "Raha following papa's footsteps of clicking the most amazing pictures already." Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Advertisement

This is not the first time Raha Kapoor turned photographer for her family. Earlier, her aunt Shaheen Bhatt also became the little munchkin's muse. In February, Shaheen shared a black-and-white picture of herself on Instagram. Half of her face was visible in the photo. In the caption, she gave the photo credits to her niece.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sikandar star Salman Khan climbing tree at 59 proves age is just a number; says ‘Berry good for u’