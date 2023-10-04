Parineeti Chopra reveals Raghav Chadha's EPIC response to fan's O Piya cover

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding affair was the highly anticipated affair of the year. The couple tied the nuptial knot at a destination wedding in Udaipur. The wedding, despite being an intimate affair, created a lot of buzz on the internet. Days after their wedding, when the first pictures and inside videos surfaced, fans couldn’t stop drooling over the adorable couple. Nonetheless, amidst everything, what stood out was the Mission Raniganj actress’ song, O Piya, which she recorded for her bridal entry. Now, a fan posted the rendition of the track, which touched the actress and her husband, Raghav Chadha’s heart.

Parineeti Chopra reacts to a fan's rendition of her 'important' song, O Piya

Parineeti Chopra went the extra mile and expressed her love uniquely at her wedding. The actress recorded a song, O Piya, dedicated to her dear husband, Raghav, which was splayed during her bridal entry too. The personalized song has been winning over the internet since the day of its release. Recently, a Parineeti fan shared a rendition of the track, which received a shout-out from the actress herself. Not only this, she also shared the reaction of Raghav.

In the story shared, the actress wrote, "Raghav’s reply? (heart eye emojis) This is FANTASTIC! @raghavchadha88. Have a look:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha dropped the track officially on September 29

Notably, on September 29, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha treated fans to the full wedding song along with the video. The beautiful video is rather a glimpse into their fairy tale grand wedding saga at Udaipur. The video starts with a drone shot of their wedding venue, followed by the sehrabandi ceremony and the beautiful bride, Pari all excited to see Raghav. She playfully teases the groom and avoids revealing her bridal look.

Parineeti Chopra walked down the aisle in a splendid Manish Malhotra lehenga. While walking towards each other on the aisle, the cutesy couple exchanges a flying kiss and blushes with joy. In addition to this, the video also featured pure emotional, heartfelt moments of the family.

While sharing it on social media, Parineeti romantically captioned the video, “To my husband… The most important song I’ve ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words … what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa.” Have a look:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on September 24 at The Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, in the presence of their close-knit circle of loved ones.

