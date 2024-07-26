PIC: Parineeti Chopra misses husband Raghav Chadha as she orders ‘coffee for one’

Parineeti Chopra recently enjoyed a lovely vacation with her husband, Raghav Chadha. The couple attended the Wimbledon Finals 2024 on July 14. She witnessed tennis player Carlos Alcaraz Garfia win the title, and the couple headed home back to work.

As her politician husband gets busy with his work commitments in India, the actress remembers him every time she should do things they love. Check out her new post!

Parineeti Chopra misses Raghav Chadha as she sips coffee

After their wedding, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been vocal about their relationship. The couple has not shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. As the Ishaqzaade actress ordered ‘coffee for one,’ she missed her husband a little too much.

Hence, Chopra dropped an image of her hot beverage and a slice of a delicious cake and expressed, “Coffee for one. Missing you @raghavchadha88.”

Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra talks about finding the ‘key to happiness’

A day ago, Parineeti took to her Instagram and dropped a video of herself enjoying a boat ride. In the captions, she spoke about taking a pause and reflecting on life. Stating that ‘life is finite,’ she penned, “This month, I took some time to pause and reflect on life and it has reiterated my belief: MINDSET is everything. Don’t give importance to unimportant things (or people). Don’t waste a single second. Life is a ticking clock. Every moment should be YOUR choice. Stop living to impress others!”

The Shuddh Desi Romance actress added in her post, “When you fear the opinion of others, you stop living your own life. And on your last day, there will be NO bigger regret. Find your tribe. Be unafraid of throwing toxic people out of your life. Stop caring about what the world may think. Make yourself and your people happy. Change your reactions to things. This is the key to happiness. Life is finite. Its happening now. Live it the way YOU want to live it.”

Check out her post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chopra was last seen as Amarjot Kaur in Amar Singh Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh.

