Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Sukhbir gives peek into his performance; reveals actors he’s rooting for

The highly anticipated Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards are set to unfold tonight, and excitement is reaching a fever pitch as singer Sukhbir has already arrived at the venue. With his trademark energy and charisma, he's gearing up to deliver a sensational performance that will set the stage on fire as the stars gather for this prestigious event. Sukhbir has now shared his excitement and offered a tantalizing glimpse into what awaits the audience, while also divulging which actors he's rooting for to win in the popular categories tonight.

Sukhbir expresses excitement about his performance at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards

In a video shared by Pinkvilla, Sukhbir expressed his sheer enthusiasm for his upcoming performance, exclaiming, “Oh my god, I have been waiting for a very long time to come and perform here. Finally I have got the opportunity, so very excited, as high as it gets, so looking forward with full energy. We’re gonna have a fantastic time.”

Reflecting on his mood, the singer elaborated, “When excitement goes beyond a limit, you can’t control it. Like last night, I was trying to sleep and I couldn’t for a very long time. I know we have done many but still when it’s an iconic performance and we’re gonna have all the who’s who of the city, of the country in the audience, it makes it extra special.”

Teasing the audience with what's in store, Sukhbir said, “I’m gonna sing all the songs you’re familiar with and maybe throw in a new track so I'll keep that as a surprise. There’s a big maybe there, we’ll see how it goes. If the going is good, we may just carry on.”

Sukhbir reveals his choices for Best Actor Male and Female Popular categories

When asked about his preferences in the Best Actor Female Popular category for films, Sukhbir revealed, “I’ll be a little biased and say Deepika Padukone. She’s one of my favorites.”

Likewise, regarding the Male category, he shared, “That’s a very tough one because Ranveer Singh is a dear friend, so I would obviously want him to win. But I watched Animal and oh my god what a performance by Ranbir. So I think it’s gonna be a very close call for me personally for Ranveer and Ranbir.”

