Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Vedang Raina-Alizeh Agnihotri take home Best Debut Male and Female

Vedang Raina and Alizeh Agnihotri have emerged as the winners in the Best Debut categories at the esteemed Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards held on March 18.

By Apeksha Juneja
Published on Mar 18, 2024  |  11:49 PM IST |  4.2K
Pic Courtesy: Pinkvilla Instagram

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024, held on March 18, was a glamorous affair that celebrated the finest talents in cinema and the entertainment industry. The star-studded event, hosted at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai, showcased celebrities dazzling in their fashionable attire as they came together to honor excellence in various categories. Amidst the excitement, the eagerly anticipated winners of Best Debut Male and Female have been revealed. It gives us immense pleasure to announce that Vedang Raina and Alizeh Agnihotri have emerged victorious in these categories respectively.



Credits: Pinkvilla Instagram
