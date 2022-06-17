Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Varun Dhawan says 'Arjun Kapoor didn't do Nach Punjaabban step'; Latter REACTS

June 16, 2022, marked a special day for Pinkvilla as the first-ever awards titled, 'Pinkvilla Style Icons' were hosted in Mumbai. The awards night was a starry affair and has been all over the headlines. From Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Maniesh Paul, Ayushmann Khurrana to television stars like Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nakuul Mehta, and many others attended the star-studded event.

The main highlight of the event was when the JugJugg Jeeyo team- Varun, Kiara, Anil, Maniesh, Karan were seen grooving to their film's popular track, The Punjaabban Song alongside Sidharth, Sara, Janhvi, Radhika, Ayushmann, Kartik, Kriti and Parineeti. However, Dhawan had a complaint from Arjun as he did not do the step. Varun shared the video on his social media handle from the awards and captioned it: "Aap sab jug jugg jeeyo. Sirf @arjunkapoor ne step nahi kiya. Love u guys." Later, Arjun hilariously reacted to it on his Instagram stories and wrote: "@varundvn Jab humne kiya toh aapke team ne record nahi kiya kyunki aap @kartikaaryan ke bhool Bhulaiya mein Kho gaye..."

Take a look at Varun Dhawan's video HERE:

Check out Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will star next in The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Ek Villain Returns with Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. It is scheduled to hit the cinemas on 29 July 2022. Apart from this, Arjun will also star in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey. Varun, on the other hand, will star next in JugJugg Jeeyo, Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and Bawaal co-starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

