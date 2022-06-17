Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards INSIDE VIDEOS: Ranveer Singh’s speech to JugJugg Jeeyo team taking over the stage

It was a night to remember for B-town followers as several stars from the industry came under one roof for Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards on June 16. The awards night was a starry affair and has been all over the headlines. Celebs from Bollywood and the television industry were seen slaying on the red carpet and won hearts with their style sense. From Janhvi Kapoor to Hina Khan, Ranveer Singh to Kartik Aaryan, each celeb brought a new charm to the red carpet and kept the shutterbugs on their toes.

As Pinkvilla Style Icons awards celebrated the style and fashion at the grand ceremony, the prestigious event also had some special and fun moments. Be it Ranveer Singh’s quirky speech which left everyone amused or Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan taking over the red carpet with a bang, the celebs were seen enjoying every bit of the glam night. In fact, as Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are gearing up for the release of JugJugg Jeeyo on June 24, the duo along with Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Ranveer Singh, Sara, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Madan, Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, etc. were seen taking over the stage to groove to the tunes of The Punjaabban song. As the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards continue to make headlines, here’s a look at some inside videos from the event:

Check out Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor's chemistry here:

Check out Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon coming together on the red carpet here:

Meanwhile, celebs like Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Nakuul Mehta, Nia Sharma, Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Masaba Gupta, Ranveer Brar, Manushi Chhillar, etc. won big at Pinkvilla Style Icons Award.

