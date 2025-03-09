PM Narendra Modi congratulates Team India for bringing home Champions Trophy 2025; Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, others are feeling ‘on top of the world’
Several Bollywood celebs took to social media to congratulate Team India for bringing home the Champions Trophy 2025. They were joined by PM Narendra Modi and more.
Yes! The Champions Trophy is here….
The Indian cricket team has scripted history by winning the Champions Trophy 2025 final match against New Zealand and bringing home the much-awaited prize. The entire country is currently celebrating the victory of the Men in Blue who won the final match with four wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Social media is buzzing with B-town celebs expressing delight and celebrating India’s victory.
Without taking much time, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and congratulated the team for an exceptional game. In his post, PM penned, “An exceptional game and an exceptional result! Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They’ve played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all around display.”
Singham Again actor Ajay Devgn dropped a clip of Kajol’s Anjali rejoicing the win of the Indian team in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He penned, “Humare ghar mein aaj bhi yahi maahol hai… Congratulations Team India!!”
Animal actor Bobby Deol watched the nail-biting match and rejoiced the moment the winning shot was hit. Genelia Deshmukh joined her sons in praying for the Indian team, and their prayers finally bore fruit. Anil Kapoor was also “What a match, what a win. Congratulations Team India. What a phenomenal match-unbreaking spirit and a well-deserved victory!”
Abhishek Bachchan wasn’t behind in heaping praise on the team India. In his Instagram Stories, the actor expressed, “The trophy is coming home. A masterclass of skill, grit and passion by Team India. On top of the world.” Chhaava star Vicky Kaushal called the Men in Blue “unstoppable” and “the absolute best”! Varun Dhawan also watched the live match on his TV with his friends. Lauding the Indian cricketers, he penned, “Well done boyssss.”
Other celebs who took to social media to celebrate the victory of India over New Zealand at the Champions Trophy 2025 tournament were Sushmita Sen, Athiya Shetty, Raghav Chadha, Allu Arjun, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sachin Tendulkar, Vivek Oberoi and more.
