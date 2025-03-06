POLL RESULTS: Fans have chosen Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film they’re most excited about and it's neither De De Pyaar De 2 nor Son of Sardaar 2

Ajay Devgn has an exciting lineup of films in his kitty. Some of them are ready for release, while others have only been announced yet. Nonetheless, each one of them has kept fans intrigued. The results of the poll conducted to determine Devgn’s most awaited film are out—check them out below.

On March 4, a poll was hosted by Pinkvilla, in which fans were asked to vote for the upcoming Ajay Devgn film they’re most excited about. The seven film choices included in the poll were: Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, Son of Sardaar 2, Dhamaal 4, Golmaal 5, Drishyam 3, and Shaitaan 2.

See the results here

After 24 hours of voting, the results are in, with Devgn’s crime-thriller Drishyam 3 emerging as the clear winner, securing 44.19% of the votes.

The second spot is claimed by the much-awaited fifth installment of the comedy franchise Golmaal 5, directed by Rohit Shetty, with 18.60% of fans expressing their excitement.

The third position is secured by the upcoming comedy entertainer De De Pyaar De 2 , co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and R. Madhavan. It has garnered 13.95% of the votes and is set for release later this year.

Following closely is Son of Sardaar 2, which received 11.63% of the votes.

Ajay Devgn’s next release, Raid 2, has received only 9.30%, while Dhamaal 4 ranks second to last with 2.33% of the votes. Surprisingly, Shaitaan 2 has received no votes.

In an interview with us last year, Devgn confirmed, “Shaitaan 2 is being written at the moment. A team is also working on the next Drishyam film.” He admitted that it is the era of sequels, as audiences are eager to see familiar characters and stories continue.