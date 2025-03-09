Be Happy: Abhishek Bachchan reveals how ‘real life experiences’ with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan helped him in his role; ‘If there’s an emotion over…’

Abhishek Bachchan shared that he has consciously selected his upcoming project, Be Happy, as they explore the father-daughter bond—an aspect he believes hasn’t been widely represented in Hindi cinema. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that his real-life experiences and his daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, played a significant role in shaping his performance. He added, "It just makes it that much easier if you can draw a parallel to your life or if there's an emotion over there that you have experienced."

In a conversation with PTI, Abhishek Bachchan pointed out that there haven’t been many films centered around the father-daughter relationship.

He reflected on how a family navigates life in the absence of a mother, explaining that his upcoming film explores the journey of a father-in-law, son-in-law, and granddaughter as they cope with this situation. He emphasized the significant impact of a mother’s absence on a family’s life.

Bachchan expressed that he found it intriguing to explore a storyline where a father steps up to fill the void left by a mother’s absence. He noted that such narratives are rare in cinema, making the concept both refreshing and unique.

However, he acknowledged that no one can truly replace a mother, emphasizing that parents always strive to do their best—often going above and beyond—to fulfill their children's wishes and desires.

The Dhoom actor mentioned that his real-life experiences with his 13-year-old daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, played a significant role in shaping his portrayal of Shiv.

He explained that as an actor, one always seeks an emotional connection to a role, making every film personal in some way. However, he noted that drawing parallels to real-life experiences makes the process even more seamless, as it allows for a deeper connection to the emotions being portrayed on screen.

Be Happy reunites Abhishek Bachchan with child actor Inayat Verma, who previously shared the screen with him in the 2020 comedy-drama Ludo. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johnny Lever, and Harleen Sethi and is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 14.

Produced under the banner of Remo D’Souza Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the project is backed by D’Souza’s wife, Lizelle Remo D’Souza.