No Entry 2: Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Kapoor's director Anees Bazmee shares Greece PICS as he prepares for 'madness'

Just a few days ago, Pinkvilla informed you that director Anees Bazmee, Boney Kapoor, and the team of No Entry 2 were all set to go on a recce to Greece by the end of January. Now, the director has raised anticipation by sharing glimpses from their recce session for the Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh starrer.

On February 2, Anees Bazmee took to his Instagram and posted pictures from the recce session in Greece, accompanied by producer Boney Kapoor and DOP Manu Anand. In the first picture, the trio is seen standing against the picturesque backdrop of the country, followed by a few more clicks from their visit.

"Plotting new adventures in Greece with the producer Boney Kapoor ji and DOP Manu Anand ji! (accompanied by a globe and a movie projector emoji) ️ Prepping for the madness that’s #NoEntry2," the post was captioned.

Pictures of No Entry 2’s team from the recce session in Greece:

It is important to mention that Pinkvilla exclusively informed you about this development. A reliable source shared with us that the makers are finally set to take No Entry 2 on floors in the third quarter of 2025. It was also revealed that pre-production work began in January in Greece and will be followed by the second round of recce in February.

"The makers are committed to taking it on floors this year and bringing it to the big screen in 2026. A team of 8 to 10 people, including Anees Bazmee, Boney Kapoor, and the technical crew, will be off to Greece for a prolonged recce," a source had shared with us.

The sequel to the 2005 release No Entry will feature Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. They will be seen in double roles, promising double the fun. While the casting for the film is still underway, the trio will be joined by 9 actresses in this upcoming comedy caper.

Meanwhile, the original No Entry was also directed by Anees Bazmee. Led by Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, and Anil Kapoor, the film featured Celina Jaitly, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, Boman Irani, and others in important roles.