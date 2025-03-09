Yuzvendra Chahal predicts India’s victory over NZ as he enjoys Champions Trophy 2025 Final with RJ Mahvash, Vivek Oberoi amid divorce report with Dhanashree Verma

It’s an exhilarating yet stressful Sunday for the supporters of India and New Zealand cricket teams as they play against each other to claim the Champions Trophy 2025 trophy. Yet again, actor Vivek Oberoi took his son to watch the Men in Blue live in action. However, this time, he was joined by cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his friend RJ Mahvash. Check it out!

The Indian cricket team is currently chasing the 251 target that the New Zealand team scored in the first innings. While everyone is glued to the nail-biting match, Vivek Oberoi decided to ask Yuzvendra Chahal if he thinks team India can achieve the target. Responding to it, Chahal said “Aram se (very easily)” bringing a proud smile to everyone’s faces. While the Indian cricketer enjoys the match from the stands, he is joined by RJ Mahvash, looking pretty in a white top paired with blue denim pants.

Advertisement

Sharing the clip, Vivek Oberoi penned, “Spin master @yuzi_chahal23 in our box, spinning the winning energy for team India, cheering with us! Thank you bro for being an inspiration to so many young cricketers. #ChampionsTrophy2025.”

Yuzvendra Chahal enjoys Champions Trophy 2025 Final with RJ Mahvash:

On the personal front, Yuzvendra has been making headlines over the past few months due to rumors of his separation from wife Dhanashree Verma. Earlier, a report by ABP News revealed that their final divorce hearing happened on February 20, 2025, at the Bandra Family Court after being married for nearly five years.

While talking to the media, Verma’s lawyer said the matter is still in court and ‘sub judice.’ Dhanashree’s family also shared an official statement shutting down rumors that she was getting Rs 60 crore in alimony.

Advertisement

In the statement, they said, “We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever,” quoted Bombay Times. Having said that, neither Chahal nor Verma confirmed the reports of their alleged divorce.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!