5 mindless comedy movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Hotstar for endless laughing spree: Son of Sardaar to Happy New Year
From Son of Sardaar to Hera Pheri and Happy New Year, here are a handful of mindless comic capers to enjoy on a hectic day. Read on
Not everyone we are in a mood to watch intense actioners or movies with captivating and hard-hitting storylines. There are days when all we want is to enjoy a mindless comedy movie which not just entertains us but changes our mood. If you’re also looking to go on a spree of endless laughter, then here are a handful of films that you can watch online.
5 comedy movies worthy of binge-watching:
1. Happy New Year
Where to watch: Netflix
Shah Rukh Khan-led Happy New Year is one of those films that is packed with several moments of laughter. The heist comedy thriller film, directed by Farah Khan, didn’t receive heaping praise from the audience for its storyline but it ended up becoming a hit. The 2014 movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff.
2. Son of Sardaar
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
Son of Sardaar is a no-brainer, meant to be enjoyed with friends and family on a casual get-together. While Ashwni Dhir’s action-comedy film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role, he is joined by an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Juhi Chawla. After the success of the first instalment, the makers are coming with Son of Sardaar 2 with Ajay and Mrunal Thakur. Latest reports suggest that the movie is all set to hit theaters on July 25, 2024.
3. Hera Pheri
Where to watch: Prime Video
Needless to say, Hera Pheri is one of the films that became a cult classic after viewers watched it over and over again just for a dose of endless laughter. This Priyadarshan movie is the first instalment of the Hera Pheri franchise. Soon, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty will be reprising their roles in Hera Pheri 3.
4. Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan
Where to watch: Zee5
After the massive success of the TV show, Khichdi, the makers made it into a movie, which became a massive hit. Soon after, Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan was served to the audience, which also received positive responses. Now, actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia has revealed that Khichdi 3 is on the cards.
5. Yamla Pagla Deewana
Where to watch: Zee5
Lastly, in this list of mindless comedy movies is Yamla Pagla Deewana, starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. The Samir Karnik 2011 action-comedy was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year.
For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!
ALSO READ: 5 movie sequels on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 which are as good as the OG: Phir Hera Pheri to Gadar 2