Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer OUT: Rajkummar Rao’s ‘kal ka intezaar’ is never-ending in rom-com with Wamiqa Gabbi; don't miss 3 hilarious dialogues

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi are coming up with an interesting time loop concept with their new movie Bhool Chuk Maaf. Ahead of the romantic comedy’s release, an entertaining trailer has been unveiled. Rajkummar’s wait for ‘tomorrow’ doesn’t seem to end. The trailer is packed with some hilarious dialogues.

Today, April 10, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Bhool Chuk Maaf shared the official trailer across social media platforms. The 2-minute, 50-second trailer offers a peek into the story of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s characters, Ranjan and Titli. The latter’s father gives Ranjan an ultimatum of two months to find a government job if he wants to marry his daughter.

Soon he gets a job, and the couple’s families start the wedding preparations. They enjoy the Haldi on the 29th, a day before the wedding. But the 30th doesn’t seem to come as Ranjan gets stuck in a time loop. The chaos that ensues promises to take the audience on an entertaining ride.

Three dialogues would leave the audience in splits.

1. When Ranjan gives different options to God while making a wish to get a job, a person says to him, “Abbe, mannat maang rahe ho ki KBC khel rahe ho? (Are you making a wish or playing Kaun Banega Crorepati?).”

2. Ranjan looks for a way to get out of the time loop. As a guy tells him to go bald, Titli says, “Hume nahi karni ganje se shaadi (I don’t want to marry a bald guy).”

3. As a lady tells Ranjan that he will roam around his wife from tomorrow, he says, “Bas ussi kal ka intezaar hai bhabhi, ek baar aa toh jaaye (I am waiting for that tomorrow only, let it come once).”

The cast of the movie also includes Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, Ishtiyak Khan, and Anubha Fatehpuria. Bhool Chuk Maaf is directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film is slated to hit the big screens on May 9, 2025.

