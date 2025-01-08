Priyanka Chopra’s reaction to Palisades Fire in Los Angeles leaves fans worried; ‘Hope we are all able...’

Priyanka Chopra has been settled in Los Angeles for quite some time now, following her work commitments on international projects and after marriage to Nick Jonas. She remains quite active on her social media handle and keeps sharing interactive posts with her fans and followers. Most recently, the actress’ latest post left everyone worried as she reacted to the Palisades Fire in LA that is reported to have scorched thousands of acres of land.

On January 8, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and shared a horrific visual that showed a wildfire engulfing an upscale neighborhood in Los Angeles. The actress recorded the video and was heard saying, "it’s crazy." She also wrote a caption alongside, expressing, "My thoughts are with everyone affected. Hope we are all able to be safe tonight," followed by folded hand emojis.

In another story, the actress shared another video to give context to unaware netizens. It showed the Palisades Fire in LA, claiming that it has scorched thousands of acres and destroyed homes. Reacting to the video, several concerned fans reacted to her story by extending their heartwarming comments.

A fan wrote, "Stay safe everyone God protect us don’t worry" another user prayed, "God bless us and keep us safe from all the obstacles" and another user queried, "What happened."

Take a look

For the unversed, on Tuesday, a devastating wildfire erupted in Los Angeles, forcing more than 30,000 residents to evacuate as flames ravaged homes, cars, and iconic landmarks, as reported by Business Standard. Several videos of the horrific incident have taken the internet by storm, and California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in the city.

On the professional front, PeeCee has an exciting line-up of projects, including Heads of State and The Bluff. In addition to this, Pinkvilla recently reported that she’s set to collaborate with the legendary SS Rajamouli for an epic Pan-World Jungle Adventure, alongside Mahesh Babu.

