Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses into her fun-filled festive October with BTS moments from Malti's Diwali celebrations; fans can't keep calm

Priyanka Chopra is the third most followed Indian on Instagram. The actress always treats her followers with interesting glimpses of her personal and professional life. Recently, Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared an 'October roll' post with unseen glimpses of her life from the last month. From her daughter Malti Marie's behind-the-scenes fun during Diwali and their Halloween party to the actress enjoying Indian snacks in London, fans admired every bit of it.

The post began with a selfie shared by Priyanka Chopra who looked gorgeous in a brown-hued dress with minimal makeup and open tresses. In the next slide, she shared a picture from her leisure time with her daughter, Malti, who enjoyed coloring in her drawing book while Nick Jonas sat behind her on a sofa and watched his little one.

Take a look:

Chopra shared more stills of Malti with her doll and their 'Diwaloween' (Diwali+Halloween) celebrations, where she decorated their home with rangoli and diyas for Diwali and pumpkin decor for Halloween. It reflected how the Jonas couple respects and celebrates each other's culture at home.

The desi girl also posted several more selfies featuring her in casual attire and a fresh-faced look. One standout photo showed her wearing a stunning glittery violet lipstick, and she looked absolutely enchanting in every shot.

A particularly heartwarming image captured Malti twinning with her dad, singer Nick, in matching floral ethnic outfits during Diwali, where they were seen playing together. The little one also delighted in holding flower petals from their festive decorations, reflecting her curiosity and enthusiasm for Indian celebrations.

In another wonderful picture, we couldn't take our eyes off a beautiful graphic featuring a family of three in Indian outfits celebrating the festival of Diwali. Moreover, Priyanka Chopra's Hermes-Paris bracelet was another highlight.

In the remaining slide, Chopra shared a picture of a few Indian snacks they enjoyed during Diwali, including Jalebi and Dhokla, with a slight glimpse into their Halloween decor at home.

She captioned it writing, “October roll’” with Diwali and Halloween related emojis. The simple and personal glimpses into PeeCee's life were loved by netizens who quickly took to the comments section and shared their admiration. One user wrote, "Diwali Barbie! The Legenga and your beautiful hair! October was so wholesome."

Many users swooned over the little one's pictures, and one user wrote, "Malti meets Diwali Barbie" with two heart emojis. Another user wrote, "Malti is a beautiful princess."

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in the American film Heads Of State, co-starring John Cena. She will also be seen in The Bluff, co-starring Karl Urban.

