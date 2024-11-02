Priyanka Chopra's Diwali celebration with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie is what magic looks like; PICS

Priyanka and Nick always set couple goals with their celebrations, and this time was no different. Taking to her Instagram, Priyanka shares pictures from their Diwali celebrations as the couple coordinated in matching floral ethnic outfits for the Diwali Puja.

In the picture, we can see Priyanka wearing a yellow-colored floral saree with a yellow and blue stack of bangles. She kept her makeup minimal and left her tresses open. On the other hand, Nick and Malti wore off-white floral outfits, just as the family did the Diwali Pooja. Malti was seen with a sliver stack of bangles and tied her hair in an updo.

In the pictures, we saw the couple cheering their little one and celebrating the festival with their family and friends in London. Chopra also shared pictures from the Diwali decor at her home and a special sweets box that she had prepared for the guests on behalf of their families.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Happy Diwali to everyone. May this year bring peace to the world.” Soon, the picture gained the attention of fans who wished and praised the family of three for embracing Indian culture wonderfully. One user wrote, “She won her life as an actor, a wife, a daughter-in-law, and mostly so as a mother. She is everything.”

Another fan wrote, “Such a beautiful family respect for Nick who has embraced his wife in everything.” One fan praised PeeCee and wrote, “Priyanka Chopra is an extraordinary combination of versatility and grace, our true desi girl.” Also, celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor and Farah Khan wished the family Diwali.

Advertisement

Later, Nick shared more glimpses from the celebration, which showcased how he respects Indian culture and rituals as he wished fans on Diwali.

On Diwali, the actress took to her Instagram and shared some glimpses from their Diwali party. She looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a red-hued saree and twinned with her little one, who wore red ethnic wear and stood close to her mother.

Meanwhile, Nick looked handsome in an ivory-colored kurta pajama with an overcoat adorned with golden embroidery. The couple enjoyed the festival by decorating their home with rangoli diyas, lighting fuljhadi, and relishing the moment.

Before this, the couple organized a special Diwali Party for their family and friends in their London home. The celebration was organized for their friends and family members, where they celebrated in typical desi style by putting up special food stalls for the celebration, serving Indian snacks like samosas, dahi puri, and more, showcasing how well the couple respects their cultures.