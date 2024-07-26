Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas admits he is worried about daughter Malti Marie’s changing phase for THIS reason

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the coolest couples. As much as these two keep setting couple goals, they also make sure to set a high benchmark as parents. Despite their hectic schedules, the stars make sure to spend quality time with their daughter Malti.

The singer-turned-actor is currently on a promotional spree ahead of the release of his film The Good Half. In a recent chat, he spoke about parenting and spending time with his daughter. He also revealed the one thing that keeps him worried and it’s too cute to handle.

Nick Jonas talks about his daughter Malti

Nick Jonas recently appeared on Today show and spoke his heart out about his film, his family and other things. When he was asked about his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Malti and what phase she is in right now, the singer instantly replied, ‘all Bluey’. (Bluey is a cartoon show).

The Good Half star stated that his wife Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting in Australia and that in about a week’s time he will be going to be with them. Recalling his last trip to Australia, Nick revealed that he had taken his daughter to the Sea World and went for a Paw Patrol show there. With a sudden change of expression and a big smile, he said, ‘I was dad of the year’. “The problem with these kinda phases is that you are behind every time. I’m worried that I’m gonna get all this Bluey stuff and then they will be gone,” he added.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra drops a video of her being almost on the verge of crying

Recently, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and dropped a video as she was seen riding a car. Sitting on the front seat, she recorded herself. The actress’ face looked red and low on energy in a no-make-up look, while she seemed to have had an emotional breakdown.

Nevertheless, keeping her spirits high, the actress maintained a sweet smile throughout. She also wrote alongside, "Just feeling it today. #staymotivated," followed by a flexing bicep emoji. We can also hear soft music being played in the background.

We cannot wait to see her reunite with hubby Nick Jonas in Australia soon.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Did Priyanka Chopra just have an emotional breakdown? Worried fans hype her up; ‘you got this’