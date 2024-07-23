Priyanka Chopra drops cute glimpse of daughter Malti enjoying musical performance on street; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an actress who appreciates all kinds of art forms. The global sensation also has a short but successful singing career. Married to famous American singer and performer Nick Jonas, music runs in their family.

Hence, when their daughter Malti got attracted to a musician performing live on the streets, the actress got overwhelmed.

Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as daughter Malti enjoys live musical performance

Despite having a busy schedule, Priyanka Chopra makes sure to spend enough time with her daughter, Malti. While shooting for her upcoming film, The Bluff, she spent some quality time with her family and little one.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a clip of little Malti engrossed in a musical performance. As the mother-daughter duo enjoyed taking to the streets, the baby stopped at the spot where a man was performing a popular track while playing the guitar. Mesmerized by his voice, the toddler stood there for a while. Watching her listen to the artist so carefully, the Bajirao Mastani actress got emotional.

Check out the video below:

Priyanka Chopra expressed gratitude on her birthday

A couple of days ago, on her birthday, PeeCee got emotional as she penned a long post for all the people who helped make her working birthday a memorable one. She shared clips of her vanity decorated with balloons and flowers and a video showcasing how she was welcomed by the crew.

In her post, she also thanked her husband, Nick, who made great efforts to ensure PC feels special. He also arranged a Dosa truck on the sets for her and the team. Thanking her mother, Madhu Chopra, she wrote in her Instagram post, “My mom who made me. Happy birthing day mama, you became a mama for the first time today too @drmadhuakhourichopra. I love you.” She even mentioned Malti in it.

Take a look:

After having a successful acting career in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra flew to Los Angeles to try her luck in Hollywood. After years of struggling like a newcomer, she succeeded in making her name in a foreign country. There, she met with Nick Jonas. After dating for a while, the couple got married in India back in December 2018.

A couple of years later, in January 2022, the couple had their first child, a girl they named Marie Chopra Jonas. Currently, the actress is busy with the shooting of The Bluff.

