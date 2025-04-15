Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Ali Khan admits being ‘angry’ with people trolling her brother’s recovery post attack; ‘They don’t have any emotions...’

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

Soha Ali Khan’s brother, Saif Ali Khan, was attacked by an intruder at his home in Bandra. After the actor underwent surgery, his speedy recovery from the brutal incident raised many eyebrows, with many questioning if the attack was severe. In response to this, Soha expressed her anger, noting that such people have “no emotions.”

After getting discharged from the hospital, Saif Ali Khan lifted his fans’ spirits by walking like a hero without any assistance. This led a section of users to question his speedy recovery. Lashing out at such people, Soha Ali Khan maintained her calm and refused to even react to such people.

She stated that her brother had already addressed the topic. Nonetheless, she maintained her stance, clearly stating, "But yes, I do get angry when people comment without having any information. They don’t have any emotions attached, so where do these passionate opinions come from?”

“When it doesn’t affect their personal lives, why do they get so interested? That is beyond my understanding. I don’t think about it much, because I know that people like to talk and they will. It doesn’t hold a lot of meaning, so we should end this discussion here,” she further added.

Earlier, Saif’s sister Saba Pataudi had silenced trolls by sharing a doctor’s video of his 78-year-old mother walking after spine surgery. The video alongside claimed that people with cardiac bypass surgeries can climb staircase on the 3rd/4th day and asked people to “educate themselves”.

Sharing it on her Instagram stories, Saba had highlighted, "Educate yourself". "Click on the image and read the full caption...,” she had written alongside.

After being attacked earlier this year in the wee hours of January 16, Saif underwent spinal and plastic surgery for his wounds at Lilavati Hospital.

On the professional front, Soha is currently enjoying the release of her supernatural thriller Chhorii 2 on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, Saif will be next seen in the heist film, Jewel Thief, set to release on Netflix on April 25, 2025.

