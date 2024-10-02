Ranveer Singh ‘looks fickle as if he will con somebody’ says Mukesh Khanna; reveals why he can’t play Shaktimaan

Ranveer Singh has done varied roles in his extensive acting career. From playing a boy next door to a lover boy and a dynamic historical leader, he has done it all. The actor also made headlines for his n*de photoshoot done for a magazine. While some opined it was too brave of him, there were also others who thought ‘What is he doing?’ Among them was senior actor Mukesh Khanna who stated that even though the new dad tried to convince him to play Shaktimaan, his past shoot is one of the reasons for his aversion to casting Singh.

While talking to Bollywood Thikana, Shaktimaan fame Mukesh Khanna revealed that ‘poor guy’ Ranveer Singh sat in front of him for three hours to convince him to let him play the iconic character. But the senior star thinks it doesn't reflect on his face, what it needs to play Shaktimaan. “He looks fickle as if he will con somebody,” the Waaris actor stated adding that the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a terrific actor.

Even though the veteran actor thinks that nobody else in the film industry has the energy like Singh, he hasn’t approved him for the role. “That (n*de) photoshoot was one of the very big reasons that started my aversion to him. When I saw that photoshoot, I said, kya kar raha hai yaar (What are you doing)” Khanna exclaimed.

Further on, in the same chat Mukesh Khanna claimed that after he praised Ranveer when he came to convince him, people started alleging that he had been finalized to play Shaktimaan. Since he hadn't taken a call on it due to a contract, he posted a video where he clarified that he hadn’t said anything about the lead actor. Hence, people will have to wait for some time for an official announcement.

Advertisement

While Ranveer is busy enjoying his days taking care of his wife, Deepika Padukone, and their newborn daughter, he is also gearing up for his next project. The actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer actioner, Singham Again, releasing this Diwali in cinema halls.

ALSO READ: New dad Ranveer Singh can't control his happiness as he interacts with paps during event; 'Baap bann gaya re'