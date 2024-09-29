New dad Ranveer Singh can't control his happiness as he interacts with paps during event; 'Baap bann gaya re'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were blessed with a baby girl on September 8, 2024. It’s the first time that the actor has made an appearance after becoming a dad. As he posed for the shutterbugs during an event, the Bajirao Mastani engaged in cute banter with the paparazzi. He also expressed his happiness in becoming a father by saying to the paparazzi, ‘Baap bann gaya re’.

Take a look:

A couple of days ago, Singh took to his Instagram stories and dropped images of himself working out and flaunting his impressive physique. With his hair tied, he showcased his beard look. It’s pretty hard not to notice his toned body, indicative of how hard he has been working out to turn into beast mode. While he has been caring for his wife and daughter, the Band Baaja Baaraat star has also been prepping for his next project.

Pinkvilla recently reported that Ranveer is gearing up to resume shooting for Aditya Dhar’s next. A source close to the development exclusively told us, “We have had a very productive shoot in Bangkok, Thailand. Now, Ranveer is all set to get back to the shoot in November for the next schedule. We cannot give out details about the various locations at this point, but the excitement for the next chapter is extremely high after the high-quality product that we’ve seen on-screen with the first schedule”. We were also informed that the film, reportedly featuring Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, will be shot for over 6 months and hit the big screen in the 2nd half of 2025.

