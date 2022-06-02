The Real Housewives Franchise on Hayu got grander with its first-ever Dubai itinerary & we can’t keep calm!

If my inner glamorous holidaymaker was asked which city would she love to take a tour of, the answer would be Dubai and because of the obvious reasons! From its sky-grazing towers to luxurious hotels and grand shopping malls, boy, the city does manage to sweep you off your feet!

I have been daydreaming about a never-before-seen tour of Dubai for a long time now but I was pretty much sure that a broke girl’s dream is never going to come true until now! Well, don’t be surprised when I tell you this, my Dubai trip is on! And guess who am I tagging along with? None other than the style-savvy and fantabulous crew of The Real Housewives. Wait, did I tell you that our favorite reality series is headed to Dubai for its latest franchise? Honestly, I cannot wait to live my Dubai life vicariously through The Real Housewives, and judging from the trailer, things are going to be more glamorous, more glittery, and more extravagant than ever before!

Starring in the lead roles of The Real Housewives of Dubai are Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, and Ladies of London alum Caroline Stanbury. While the sneak peek doesn’t give away much in terms of which character will grab more attention than the others, one thing is absolutely guaranteed: these ladies are outrageously rich and they are definitely having the time of their lives!

Striking and eye-catching, everything about the ladies, be it attire or accessories, screams “all that glitters is gold”! Or is it? From their feathered, gilded couture that makes them look nothing short of beguiling tropical birds, to their ostentatious jewelry and headgear, everything about our ladies of Dubai is just extra and we aren’t even complaining!

Truth be told, it wasn’t quite a big surprise for me (and for the true fans of The Real Housewives) because I have never expected anything less from the ladies. Synonymous with glamorous and lavish lifestyles, they are born to be natural stunners! And Dubai serves just about the right playground for them. The ladies have finally announced their arrival and we are left in awe of the sheer extravagance that they have managed to bring along!

Trust me when I say this, the arrival of our sophisticated housewives is unlike anything ever but make no mistake because the drama quotient is still high like in other franchises. From their complicated love life to disputes in friendships, everything is heightened in the maiden season of the series, and even amidst all the luxury and wealth, the ladies will continue to strike a balance between work and personal life. Nonetheless, it will be an exciting journey to the Billionaire’s Playground and find out how the super voguish and melodramatic Housewives steer their boats.

The ladies continue to wow us not only with all the riches they show off in Dubai but also with the signature drama they bring to the table with each new season. While tumultuous martial relationships still remain a matter of concern for some housewives, many are about to find love in Dubai. And with a dozen of quips here and there, it seems like the ladies are in no mood to let their guards down! But how long will the rosy days remain on their calendar right before everything is turned upside down? It will be interesting to watch who wins and who loses in the game of love, friendship, deceit, and drama.

So, habibis get on board with me and join the super-rich Housewives on Hayu to watch their real-life up and close as an all-new season premieres soon. You can also watch Hayu on Amazon Prime with an easy add-on subscription. And while you are at it, do not forget to check out some of the most popular spinoffs of The Real Housewives only on Hayu which is currently streaming all the seasons ad-free in India!

