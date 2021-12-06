The Real Housewives on hayu is the ultimate dose of drama, entertainment and gossip

Have you ever wondered what happens when a group of affluent, style-savvy, ambitious women living their best lives in the opulent Beverly Hills of South California in the United States come together? All we can imagine is glamour, sass, drama, and lots of entertainment!

If you don’t know what the fuss is all about, then let us tell you that we are talking about the glamour-filled lives of The Real Housewives! One of the most-watched reality shows, The Real Housewives revolves around the lives and social dynamics of a core group of around five to seven women in a particular city or geographic area around the world. All the housewives are typically relatively wealthy, middle-aged women. A binge-worthy series for middle-aged groups, The Real Housewives is truly a bag full of glamour and entertainment!

As we all know that hayu is now available in India, we cannot wait to get our hands on this popular U.S. reality T.V series right away! On hayu, you can now watch every episode of the most popular The Real Housewives series including Beverly Hills, Orange County, Salt Lake City, New York City and the much-anticipated ‘all-star’ spin-off – The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip!

About The Real Housewives

The Real Housewives franchise documents the lives of some of the world’s most affluent women. You can start in the land of swimming pools and movie stars with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. This series shows six of the most affluent women in the country as they enjoy lavish Hollywood lifestyles at their luxurious homes in Beverly Hills.

Dive into the world of wealth and pampered privilege, where being seen and who you know is everything. These six wealthy women are in the center of it all and they have opulent mansions, luxurious cars, and the diamonds to prove it. From heiresses to entrepreneurs to a family of child actresses, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills delivers the star power and the drama we never knew we needed!

The rising popularity of the series has given way to a major spin-off series that include some exciting moments taking place in different happening parts of the world. From a ski tour of Atlanta to the ultimate girls’ trip in Turks & Caicos Islands to adventures in Sydney, Miami, Orange County, D.C., New Jersey and so on, the spin-off series is fun, interesting and more entertaining than ever! These style-savvy housewives sure know how to take things to another level and leave us wanting for more glamour and drama!

The much-anticipated The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Get ready to watch the seven fan-favourite Housewives unite on a luxurious getaway filled with unexpected friendships, fun in the sun and loads of drama! It’s an all-star cast, causing all-out chaos! The iconic Housewives include Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore of Atlanta, Kyle Richards of Beverly Hills Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga of New Jersey and Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps of New York City.

If you loved the main series, then take a look at some of our favorite spin-off series which includes an ultimate girls’ trip where the iconic franchise cast unite to head on a luxurious getaway that unfolds with unexpected friendships, fun, and plenty of drama! Another interesting spin-off includes Kandi's ski trip to Atlanta where she and her husband take a step back from their feuding family to escape on a lush getaway. Will they be able to sort things out or will the differences just get worse? Bringing their sass and glam back to the beaches of Miami, The Real Housewives of Miami reintroduces Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen, as well as three new leading ladies to their fun and suave Miami-based squad! Packed with bouts of entertainment and everything fancy, these spin-off series will leave you hooked!

Witness all the glam and drama only on hayu where every season of every spin-off of The Real Housewives is now streaming! Head to hayu.com or download the app to subscribe today.