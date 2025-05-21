Rebel with a heart of gold: 5 signs your personality matches with Ishaan Khatter's Maharaja Aviraaj from The Royals

If you have binge-watched The Royals on Netflix just like us, then we bet the Maharaja of Morpur, Aviraaj, must be on your mind. Ishaan Khatter beautifully portrayed the royal character and not only proved his acting prowess but also made it clear that he is here to rule. Well, if you are a girl looking for someone just like the King of Morpur or are a guy wanting to be like him, then here are 5 signs that you need to look out for.

You Run Away From Responsibilities

Responsibilities, what’s that? Well, Aviraaj was someone who would stay away from the chaos of his family, his property, and his palace. In fact, he did not want to become the Maharaja at one point because he loved his free life in New York.

You are a charmer

There ain’t any party without you, or no place where you simply pass and don’t make heads turn and girls drool. Who needs an ice pack when you have to deal with eight packs?

You are a fabulous dancer

You don’t dance with your body but with your soul. When you are on the dance floor then there is nothing that can distract you. Your dance moves are infectious and can make anyone crazy for you, just like Ishaan Khatter made everyone fall for him with his moves.

You Are A Perfect Sibling

There’s no bond as special as the ones you share with your siblings. Aviraaj was Diggy and Jinnie's eldest brother. From making sure he was there for them to trying to solve their problems, the Maharaja shared a beautiful bond with his siblings.

You Love Animals

Aviraaj really loved his horse, Khan, in the show. He always went to Khan’s stable to spend time with him, feed him and make sure he got the best medical facilities when ill. Well, if you are someone who loves horses too, or for that matter, any animal, then here is another sign that you may be like Aviraaj in real life.

