IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack Review: Anubhav Sinha's insanely gripping limited-series has the country's best actors performing in complete symphony

Plot:

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is a limited series based on the Indian Airlines Flight IC 814 hijack on Christmas Eve, that went on for seven days until the New Year's Eve. The series tries giving an insight on the chaos within India's thinking bodies following the hijack, and also stresses upon the future implications of the compromised negotiation.

What Works for IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is a terrific drama that manages to hold your attention through the course of its 6 episodes. If you are looking for a no-nonsense drama with the country's best actors performing in total symphony, you have to look no further as this limited series directed by Anubhav Sinha has you more than covered. There are many things to appreciate about the show like it trying to give a little perspective on the geo-politics then, with short preludes at regular intervals or it seamlessly adding real life footage in the ongoing drama for a very realistic feel. There are things about this hijack that you can't turn your heads around. There's no easy explanation and the director succeeds in showing that there isn't any. Lastly, the ending is poetic. It makes you ponder. You put yourself in the place of the negotiators and wonder what you would have done differently, if you were in their place.

What Doesn't Work for IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack gets slightly slow in the episodes approaching the finale. The change in tempo can be sensed in the events following the landing in Kandahar. You do feel that a few wonderful actors could be utilised better. Barring these very nominal points of critique, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is a very gripping and compelling drama series that successfully manages to keep you on the edge.

Performances In IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack boasts of a phenomenal ensemble cast consisting of Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Arvind Swamy, Dia Mirza, Amrita Puri, Patralekhaa, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajiv Thakur, Dil John, Harminder Singh, Pooja Gor and others. Needless to say that there are brilliant in their roles.

Final Verdict of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is a supremely well made drama series that grabs your attention from the first sequence and keeps you glued till the very last scene. It stars the country's best artists and that should be a reason enough to give the show a try.

You can watch IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack on Netflix now.

