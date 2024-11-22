Riddhima Kapoor Sahni opens up about her apology to Shalini Passi for spilling wine on her in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: ‘If I mean something…’

One of the key moments in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the popular reality show on Netflix India, was when Riddhima Kapoor accidentally spilled wine on Shalini Passi's dress during dinner. The Mumbai wives were surprised that Riddhima didn’t acknowledge the incident or apologize to Shalini. However, in a recent interview, Sahni explained her stance on the situation, adding that if she means something, then only she says it.

In a chat with Zoom, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni addressed the long-standing issue of spilling wine on Shalini Passi during the show. She said, "When I met her, my apology was genuine, and I made a joke out of it as well, just to keep it light. I was genuinely asking her, "Are you okay? Was this vacation sort of imposed on you, or are you comfortable with everyone being together?"

She added, "It was just a very general conversation. Also, if I mean something, I will say it, and if I don’t, I won’t. I did apologize to her. I wanted to meet her one-on-one and personally express my apology."

Sahni mentioned that they met several times after that, and everything was fine. Following the shoot, everything remained good. She emphasized that there was no bad blood between them and that she held the deepest respect for her.

Shalini discussed her experience with the Mumbai wives in a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, stating that no one had tried to criticize her, as she considers herself a mature individual who doesn't confront others about their behavior. She further mentioned that there was no need for expressions like, "I’m concerned, we’re concerned."

When asked if she had formed a connection with the Mumbai wives, Shalini explained that she wasn't focused on making friends, especially since the Mumbai and Delhi wives were positioned against each other.

She also confessed to feeling slighted by some of her own team members. Bhavana Pandey later shared that Shalini had actually bonded quite well with the Mumbai wives during the Diwali party hosted by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives stars Neelam, Bhavana, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Sajdeh as recurring participants. This season, Shalini, Riddhima, and Kalyani Chawla were introduced as new entrants. They represented Delhi whereas the OG gang represented Mumbai.

