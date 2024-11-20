Shah Rukh Khan is 'phenomenon,’ says Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi: ‘You wouldn't find anyone who...'

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi shares a great bond of friendship with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. She has revealed earlier as well that her husband, Sanjay Passi, and King Khan were batchmates. During a recent conversation, Passi called the superstar a ‘phenomenon’ and noted how he has inspired audiences to watch movies at the age of 80.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Shalini Passi heaped praises on Shah Rukh Khan and expressed her admiration towards him. She stated that the superstar is so intelligent, kind-hearted, and a good human being. She highlighted King Khan’s illustrious journey and noted that he has inspired people like nobody else.

“You wouldn't find anyone who has inspired audiences who have just started watching movies to someone who is 80. He’s a phenomenon,” she said. The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star further added that she learned reading from him, admitting that she stated she never reads, whereas Khan ends up reading so many books in one go.

“I’ve also learnt a lot from the way he is with his kids, his extended family, and friends. I’m blessed to have known him and Gauri,” she further added.

During the interview, Shalini also recalled her first meeting with the star couple when they attended her wedding festivities in the late ‘90s. She also talked about SRK’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan’s reaction to the show. Passi recalled that after watching the first few episodes, Gauri called her and stated that she loved it and was proud of her.

Advertisement

According to her, all her friends were nervous, especially the people who knew her well considering she speaks her heart out, doesn’t gossip, and has a “non-confrontational policy.”

Shalini Passi is a Delhi-based socialite, patron, and art collector. She came to the limelight with her stint in the third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which was titled Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. The show featured OG wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and Neelam Kothari, with new entrants Kalyani Saha and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in important roles.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatics Entertainment, the drama-reality series is streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan admits success leads to failure because of ‘isolation’: ‘I didn’t realize that the world around me was changing'