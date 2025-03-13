Why paps don't click Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's daughter Dua's pictures? Yogen Shah reveals

Last year, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were blessed with a baby girl they named Dua. Obviously, the media and their fans were excited to see the newborn child and shower her with immense love. However, her parents were ready to reveal the face of their daughter. Hence, they made a special request to the paparazzi by hosting an exclusive meet and greet for them. In an interview, popular Bollywood shutterbug revealed why they don't click the baby’s pictures. Read on!

Yogen Shah, a famous Bollywood paparazzo, was in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. During the chat, Shah spoke about his profession and revealed some secrets about the industry. This is when he stated that the media doesn’t click or share pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s daughter Dua Padukone Singh.

Stating the reason behind it, Shah divulged, “Humney click he nhi kiya. (We didn’t click her pictures).” He further added that just like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer also called them and requested all the shutterbugs to not click photos of their child until they are comfortable.

The celebrity couple told them that when they are ready, they will let them know, and that is when they can click Dua’s images and share them with their fans and admirers online. During the same interview, the media professional spoke about the event, which was conducted by the Bajirao Mastani actors at the club house of their residence.

Advertisement

Apparently, Dua’s parents called all the B-town paparazzi and hosted them for a fun evening. At the event, the film stars personally met with everyone and interacted with them. They asked them to leave their devices outside and finally introduced the little girl to them. Ranveer Singh and Deepika brought their sleeping daughter out and revealed the face of Dua for them.

In December last year, Yogen took to his Instagram and revealed about the meeting with Dua and her parents. He expressed, “The entire meeting was nothing short of magical and will remain etched in our hearts forever,” adding that they were handed a box of sweets and also fed food from Ranveer’s favorite joint.