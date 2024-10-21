Salman Khan Death Threat Row: Sender of WhatsApp text demanding Rs 5 crore apologizes; Mumbai police finds location of person

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Salman Khan has been under a lot of stress due to death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Recently, he received an apology from an unknown sender who had previously threatened him and demanded Rs. 5 crores for his safety. The sender claimed that the threatening message sent via WhatsApp was unintentional and had no ill intentions towards the actor.

A week ago, the Mumbai traffic police control room received a message from an alleged associate gang member of Lawrence Bishnoi. The message demanded that the actor pay Rs. 5 crore to end his feud with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who have been issuing death threats to him. The message also mentioned that if Khan doesn't comply, he will meet the same fate as his close friend Baba Siddique, who was shot dead a few days ago allegedly by the same gang.

Today, the same unknown sender sent a follow-up message apologizing for the previous text. The person admitted that the text was sent to the actor by mistake and didn't mean any real harm to him. However, the police department has taken swift action, locating the sender in Jharkhand. Consequently, a special team has been sent to arrest the culprit who caused the chaos.

For the past few months, Salman Khan has been receiving repeated death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. There have been instances where shots were fired near his residence in Bandra. A similar incident happened outside Punjabi singer A.P Dhillon's home due to his close friendship with the actor from Tiger 3.

The conflict between the megastar and the gangster dates back to 1998 when Khan allegedly shot a blackbuck, which is considered sacred by his community. Although the case has been under hearing for years, Lawrence Bishnoi holds him responsible.

In response to various threats, the Mumbai Police have already enhanced Salman Khan's security by providing him with Y+ security. He has now resumed shooting with a team of over 60 guards. Additionally, HD cameras and facial recognition systems have been installed near his residence to ensure his safety.

