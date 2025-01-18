Dakota Johnson embraces Indian culture; seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak temple with Sonali Bendre; WATCH

Dakota Johnson has been immersing herself in the cultural experience ever since she and Chris Martin arrived in India. From walking along the paths of Marine Drive to visiting temples, the Coldplay frontman and his actress girlfriend have checked off some must-visit places in Mumbai.

On January 18, Pinkvilla captured a rare sight: Dakota leaving the Siddhivinayak Temple with Bollywood’s beloved actress Sonali Bendre. The actresses were draped in traditional Indian suits as they walked out after seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings.

Johnson, Bendre, and another friend appeared to be in high spirits as they engaged in lively conversation.

Netizens took to social media to react to the Hollywood-Bollywood crossover they never saw coming. “The crossover we didn’t know we needed…” one user wrote on X. “They look like sisters,” another commented.

The Madame Web actress accompanied her boyfriend to India ahead of his band Coldplay’s highly-anticipated concerts in the country, set to take place on January 18, 19, and 20.

While the actress enjoyed the spiritual experience, the Coldplay frontman was spotted at the Gateway of India as he made his way to Navi Mumbai on a speedboat. The couple was also seen visiting the historic Shri Babulnath Temple in Mumbai.

The duo, dressed in traditional attire, caught netizens’ attention, and images of them seeking blessings quickly went viral. In one of the clips, Johnson was seen whispering into the ears of Nandi’s statue as Martin looked on.

Their visit to India came as a pleasant surprise for fans amid ongoing breakup rumors. In March 2024, media outlets speculated that the couple was engaged. However, a few months later, rumors of their alleged split began circulating widely. Their visit to Mumbai, walking hand in hand around the city, has now put those rumors to rest, confirming that the much-in-love couple is still together.

Coldplay is set to perform in Mumbai on January 18, January 19, and January 21 at the DY Patil Sports Stadium.