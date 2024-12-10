Salman Khan wishes ‘Mother India’ Salma Khan on her birthday with adorable dancing VIDEO; Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan and more shower love

Salman Khan is the bhaijaan of Bollywood who enjoys the love of millions of his fans across the globe. While he is an inspiration to many, the center of his universe is his family, especially his parents. Hence, on his mother Salma Khan’s birthday, the megastar dropped an adorable clip to wish his ‘Mother India’ on her big day.

On December 9, Salman Khan took to his Instagram account and dropped an endearing video featuring his mother, Salma Khan, and his brother, Sohail Khan. In the clip, the mother-son duo can be seen dancing together at what seems like a birthday party hosted for their mommy dearest.

Wishing her well, the Tiger 3 star penned, “Mummmmmyyyyy happy birthday… mother India, our world.”

Take a look:

As soon as he dropped the video, Animal star Bobby Deol took to the comments section to drop multiple red heart emojis on it. He was joined by Bhediya actor Varun Dhawan, who also showered love on the video. Actor Prateik Babbar also dropped a cake emoji followed by a heart and evil eye emoji on the post.

Take a look:

In the docu-series of Bollywood's veteran writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar titled Angry Young Men, Arbaaz Khan reveals that their mother, Salma Khan, never influenced her kids to think anything wrong against their father and his second wife, Helen.

Advertisement

In the third episode of the show, the actor-producer started, "My mother never influenced us to think or say anything against our father. She had her troubles, but she never influenced us to think, 'Your dad is like this,' or, 'This is what he is doing.' Never."

He also added that all the kids, including their sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, continue to call actress Helen 'aunty' as that's what they have been calling her since she first entered their lives. "Though we treat her as a mother, we call her Helen Aunty. She is part of our lives," Arbaaz stated, adding that more than the kids, it's their mother, Salma Khan, who ensures that Helen is part of everything.

ALSO READ: Sikandar to Kick 2: Salman Khan’s upcoming movies that have fans buzzing with excitement