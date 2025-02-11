Sanam Teri Kasam 2: Makers share MAJOR update on Harshvardhan Rane starrer's sequel release date; ‘Part two is almost...’

The 2016 romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam has witnessed a remarkable resurgence, once again captivating audiences following its re-release. After the return of Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's romantic starrer to theaters, fans are eagerly awaiting even the slightest update on Sanam Teri Kasam 2. In a recent interview, directors dropped a major update on the release date, stating that Part Two is almost ready and the movie might be released on Valentine's Day 2026.

In a conversation with India Forums, the filmmakers Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru shared that the story was originally conceived in two parts while writing the first installment. They revealed that the second part is already prepared, and they have a clear vision of where Inder’s (Harshvardhan Rane) journey will lead next.

The duo further explained that the ending of the first film, where Inder approaches the tree while Saru’s (Mawra Hocane) voice echoes with her dialogues, was intentionally designed to set the stage for the sequel.

The filmmakers revealed that the script for Sanam Teri Kasam 2 has been ready for a while and emphasized that, given the overwhelming response to the first film’s re-release this Valentine’s Day, they feel compelled to bring the sequel by the next Valentine’s Day (2026).

They further mentioned that most of the songs for the sequel are nearly completed. Assuring fans, they stated that Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is well on its way and will soon be officially announced.

As Sanam Teri Kasam enjoys a well-deserved resurgence, the overwhelming response has once again highlighted its deep emotional connection with audiences.

With fans eagerly looking forward to more, the makers’ recent revelations about the sequel have only added to the excitement. They have now officially announced the film, confirming Harshvardhan Rane as the lead.

The post read, "Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is officially happening! After the epic love story of the first film, we’re back with more! Stay tuned for updates!" Be it the film’s timeless charm or the anticipation of an emotional sequel, Sanam Teri Kasam has firmly secured its place among Bollywood’s most beloved love stories.