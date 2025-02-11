No Entry 2: Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh’s film prep begins; Boney Kapoor’s recce PICS from Greece goes viral

After the massive success of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, Anees Bazmee is gearing up for his next comedy entertainer, No Entry 2, produced by Boney Kapoor. The film will feature Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles and is expected to begin filming in the third quarter of 2025. Recently, Boney Kapoor took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from Greece, where he was seen with the director and his team, hinting at exciting developments for the much-anticipated project.

In the post, Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee can be seen posing together in a picturesque location. In other snaps, the duo appears to be visiting different places, possibly finalizing shooting locations for No Entry 2. The caption read, "No Entry Mein Entry in Greece."

See the post here:

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that No Entry 2 is one of the most highly anticipated comedies in Hindi cinema, with the makers planning to begin filming in the third quarter of 2025. According to the report, pre-production commenced in January in Greece, followed by a second location scouting round in February.

The team is determined to start filming this year and release the movie in 2026. A group of 8 to 10 members, including Anees Bazmee, Boney Kapoor, and the technical crew, has traveled to Greece for an extensive recce.

Apart from the 3 leading heroes, a big ensemble cast is being put together for No Entry 2 and the casting is underway. An official announcement on No Entry 2 will be made soon.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Boney Kapoor stated that the casting for the female leads in No Entry 2 is yet to be finalized. He mentioned that the process would begin after the release of Maidaan, as the film features 10 actresses.

Additionally, reports suggest that Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh will be playing double roles in the sequel, promising double the confusion and chaos in the comedy.

Meanwhile, Varun was last seen in Baby John, and Arjun in Singham Again, while Diljit is currently busy with his music production work and Border 2.