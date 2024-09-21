Sanjana Sanghi becomes youngest Indian actor to address UN at opening ceremony of Summit of the Future Action Days in New York

Bollywood actress Sanjana Sanghi has been slowly making her mark in the Indian film industry by being part of praise-worthy projects. Apart from working hard to prove her mettle as a skilled actress, she is also UNDP India’s Youth Champion. Recently, she added another feather to her cap by becoming the youngest Indian actor to speak on behalf of the younger generation at the opening ceremony of the Summit of the Future Action Days at the United Nations.

Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi delivered an impactful speech at the iconic UN General Assembly Hall at the UN headquarters in New York City and became the youngest Indian actor to receive the honor. In her keynote address, the actress delivered a crucial message and asked for a seat at the tables. She noted in her speech, “For us to not just be inheritors of the future but the architects of it, all we ask is to be given a seat at the tables of change.”

The Dhak Dhak actress further added, “We are the largest youth generation in the history of time, so while we are the present, we are also the future. As I stand here, opening the Summit of the Future Action Days, I also speak on behalf of many young people around the world, voicing our shared hopes and aspirations.”

For the unknown, Sanjana has been voicing the issues of the youth for more than a decade now. Through various initiatives, she has been at the forefront of driving meaningful change for a better future. Looking at the hard work and efforts she has been putting in bringing a positive change, Sanghi was named UNDP India’s Youth Champion in 2023 and has since also been making strides as a global youth advocate.

Expressing her delight at being given the huge honor, she even took to her social media and dropped a video. Captioning it, the starlet wrote, “Immersed in profound gratitude to have been entrusted by the @unitednations to be the Keynote Speaker representing the voice of the youth, at the United Nations General Assembly for opening ceremony of the Summit Of The Future.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjana Sanghi was last seen in Woh Bhi Din The with Rohit Saraf, Adarsh Gourav, and Charu Bedi.

