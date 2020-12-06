Sara Ali Khan begins Sunday morning enjoying a stunning sunrise on the sets of Atrangi Re; Take a look

Sara Ali Khan has recently shared a beautiful video from the sets of Atrangi Re wherein she can be seen enjoying a sunrise. Sara and Akshay Kumar are currently shooting in Greater Noida.

Sara Ali Khan, who is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, keeps sharing pictures and videos from the sets to keep her fans updated. The actress will be sharing screen space with and Dhanush for the first time in the upcoming film. Fans of Sara, Akshay and Dhanush are quite excited to watch them on the big screen. Today, the Kedarnath actress took to her Instagram story and shared a breathtaking video wherein she can be seen enjoying the sunrise before starting the shoot of her upcoming film.

In the video, the diva can be seen donning a full-sleeve yellow t-shirt paired with black pants. Sara looks beautiful without makeup. The actress played the song Allah Hoo in the background of the video and to feel the Sunday morning vibe, she has also put a moon and sun GIF. Recently, joined the cast of Atrangi Re and thus, Sara also posted a stunning picture with him on her Instagram handle.

In her post, she also expressed her excitement to be working with the superstar. Her post read as “AtrangiRe becomes more Rangeen! @akshaykumar so privileged, excited and thankful to be working with you!”

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s latest post here:

Meanwhile, Sara and Akshay are shooting in Greater Noida and several videos of them from the sets are doing rounds on the internet. Their fans have shared their videos on social media. Further, the film Atrangi Re was slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2021, but it got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, the makers of the film are yet to announce the new release date.

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

