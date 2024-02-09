7 Shahid Kapoor movies and show to catch before watching Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Farzi to Jab We Met

Bollywood's formidable actor, Shahid Kapoor, has struck gold once again with his latest release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiyan, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film not only garnered praise from critics but has also become a beloved choice for audiences. For those captivated by Shahid's cinematic journey and eager to explore more of his works, we've got you covered! Here's a handpicked list of movies and web series where Shahid has left an indelible mark, showcasing his versatility as a visionary actor and a brilliant dancer.

Shahid is the son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem. Kapoor received dance training at the Shiamak Davar Academy. Shahid Kapoor stepped into the film industry in 2003, taking on the lead role in the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk. Despite facing setbacks with subsequent commercial failures, he rebounded with a pivotal role in Sooraj Barjatya's highly successful family drama Vivah (2006). Since then, the actor has consistently showcased his acting prowess and has taken on prominent roles in numerous successful films.

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s 7 best movies and shows

1. Vivah (2006)

Running Time: 2h 40 mins

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical

Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Amrita Rao, Alok Nath, Samir Soni, Aditi Bhatia, Lata Sabharwal, Manoj Joshi, Amrita Prakash, Dinesh Lamba, Mohnish Behl, Mreenal Deshraj, Yusuf Hussain

Director: Sooraj Barjatya

Writer: Sooraj Barjatya, Aash Karan Atal, Raghvendra Singh

Year of release: 2006

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Vivah is a romantic Bollywood film that centers on Prem and Poonam, two young individuals hailing from conventional Indian backgrounds. United through an arranged marriage, their promising future faces jeopardy due to a tragic incident. The movie eloquently portrays their unwavering love and dedication as they confront life's hurdles, underscoring the importance of marriage and family values in Indian culture.

2. Jab We Met (2007)

Running Time: 2h 22 mins

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Movie Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Saumya Tandon, Tarun Arora, Pavan Malhotra

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Writer: Imtiaz Ali

Year of release: 2007

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In the film Jab We Met, the narrative unfolds as a wealthy yet discontented industrialist, Aditya (played by Shahid Kapoor), leaves everything behind and goes on a train journey. During this journey, he encounters Geet (portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan), a young woman from Bhatinda. Their chance meeting initiates a sequence of unforeseen events, leading to unexpected turns in Aditya's life. The storyline beautifully captures their dynamic connection, showcasing the evolving trajectory of their lives as they navigate through a series of incidents.

3. Haider (2014)

Running Time: 2h 41 mins

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Crime

Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Tabu, Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Ashish Vidyarthi, Aamir Bashir

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Writer: Vishal Bhardwaj, Basharat Peer

Year of release: 2014

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In the tale of Haider, a young man named Haider (played by Shahid Kapooor) comes back to Jammu and Kashmir during a violent conflict. He seeks information about his father, but political issues in the state make it difficult for him to get answers.

4. Padmaavat (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours 44 mins

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: History, Drama, Fiction

Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Derived from the timeless poem Padmaavat (1540), the narrative unfolds the saga of a Rajput queen, Padmavati (played by Deepika Padukone), who undertakes Jauhar (self-immolation) to shield herself from the relentless pursuit of Sultan Alauddin Khalji (played by Ranveer Singh). Padmavati, content in her marriage to a Rajput ruler, faces upheaval when the power-hungry Khalji declares war driven by his infatuation.

5. Kabir Singh (2019)

Running Time: 2h 52 mins

IMDB Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Romance, Action

Movie Star Cast: Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor

Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Writer: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Wajid Shaikh, Siddharth Singh

Year of release: 2019

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

The tale of Kabir Singh begins at Delhi Medical College, portraying Kabir Rajdheer Singh (played by Shahid Kapoor) as a brilliant senior medical student who grapples with managing his anger. His heart is captivated by Preeti Sikka, a junior student, leading him to become deeply devoted to her.

6. Jersey (2022)

Running Time: 2h 40 mins

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama, Sports

Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur

Director: Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri

Writer: Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri, Sathyaraj

Year of release: 2023

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney Hotstar

Arjun (played by Shahid Kapoor), a skilled cricketer who faced setbacks, makes a comeback to the sport in his late thirties. Motivated by the aspiration to play for the Indian cricket team, he is determined to realize his son's dream of receiving a jersey as a present.

7. Farzi Season 1 (2023)

Episodes: 8

IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Crime, Drama, Suspense

Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon

Director: Raj and DK

Writer: Raj and DK, Sita Menon, Suman Kumar

Year of release: 2023

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Farzi, the storyline unfolds with Sunny (played by Shahid Kapoor), a modest artist, getting entangled in the intricate realm of a high-stakes con job. The plot takes a twist as Sunny, inadvertently creating a flawless counterfeit currency note, becomes a key player. Meanwhile, a resolute task force officer is on a mission to eradicate threats to the nation.

