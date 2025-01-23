Ananya Panday's latest photoshoot is all about flowers and ferocious vibes; don't miss Suhana Khan's comment on her bestie's post

Bollywood friendships often raise eyebrows, but the bond between Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan is a shining example of true sisterhood. Recently, Ananya shared a fierce, flower-filled photoshoot, and Suhana’s supportive comment was all the hype we need in a friendship. It’s a perfect display of love, admiration, and the kind of uplifting support we all crave!

On January 23, Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share stunning snaps from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in a floral dupatta and a dress made entirely of flowers, she exuded fierce vibes that were impossible to miss.

As soon as she posted the pics, bestie Suhana Khan dropped a simple yet sweet “Nice,” perfectly capturing their playful friendship. Meanwhile, her mom, Bhavana Pandey, showered the post with heart-eye emojis, adding to the love and admiration surrounding Ananya’s fierce look.

Fans couldn't hold back their excitement either! One user wrote, “2025 is Ananya’s year,” while another gushed, “I love her omg.” Many praised her look, with comments like, “Amazing,” “Beautiful looking,” and “Super.”

Another fan couldn’t help but admire the floral dupatta, saying, “The flower dupatta looks gorgeous on you.” Some even declared, “The next big thing in Bollywood. Ananya deserves an SLB movie,” and one fan expressed their joy, writing, “I’m so glad Ananya is finally posting pictures. She is so beautiful.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is gearing up for an exciting 2025 with several big projects. She’ll be starring in an untitled film based on the shocking cover-up of a massacre that pushed India’s top barrister, C. Sankaran Nair, to take on the British Empire. She'll be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan in this Karan Singh Tyagi-directed movie, set for release on March 14, 2025.

Additionally, the actress has another fresh collaboration in the works, starring alongside Kill fame Lakshya in Chand Mera Dil, a passionate love story. She will also return for Call Me Bae Season 2, adding to her growing list of exciting roles.

