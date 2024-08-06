Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De! India star Joshua Burt goes ‘reel to real’ by writing Amit Rohidas' suspension letter at Paris Olympics 2024

We all remember the Australian hockey team coach from Shah Rukh Khan's cult classic Chak De! India, a character many of us disliked deeply. Now, Joshua Burt, who starred in Chak De! India, has surprisingly taken on the role of Technical Delegate for the FIH (Federation of International Hockey) at the Paris Olympics 2024. The actor-turned-delegate has officially become a real-life villain for Indian hockey fans by writing the suspension letter for Amit Rohidas during the game against Great Britain.

The controversy erupted during India's men's hockey quarterfinal against Great Britain when Indian defender Amit Rohidas was red-carded after his stick accidentally struck an opponent's face.

Although Hockey India contested the decision, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) upheld the red card and suspended Amit for the vital semi-final against Germany, leading to widespread anger among Indian fans and officials.

It has now been revealed that Joshua Burt, the actor who portrayed the coach of the Australian women's hockey team in the classic film Chak De! India, wrote Amit's suspension letter. In the movie, Burt's character suffered a notable defeat at the hands of the Indian women's hockey team.

Netizens were quick to react to the news. One fan wrote, 'Fun Fact: Olympics Hockey Tournament Director Joshua Burt (who confirmed the one-match ban on Amit Rohidas) also played the role of the Australian Women's Team coach in Chak De India. Insane'. Another wrote, '#JoshuaBurt, who played the role of the Australian coach in #ChakDeIndia, is now the Technical Delegate for FIH at #ParisOlympics2024, and is the official who wrote the suspension letter for #AmitRohidas'.

One wrote, 'Guyssss The person who penned the suspension letter for Indian hockey player Amit Rohidas...... Is the same person who played the role of rival Australian woman coach in Chak De india movie His name is Joshua Burt This is wild'.

"Amit Rohidas was suspended for one match for a breach of the FIH Code of Conduct which occurred during the India vs Great Britain match on August 4," the statement, authored by Burt, read.

“The suspension affects match No. 35 (India's semi-final match against Germany), where Amit Rohidas will not participate and India will play with a squad of 15 players only.”

Rohidas's suspension has jeopardized India's hopes for the semi-finals. As a key player, his absence will have a major impact on the team's defensive strategy and overall performance.

The 15-player Indian squad will need to quickly adjust and strategize to address the loss of Rohidas. This situation has attracted significant attention, raising the stakes as India prepares to face Germany.

Despite the setback—Rohidas received a red card with over 40 minutes still left in the match—India managed to secure a penalty shootout against Great Britain, winning 4-2. The team will now compete against Germany for a spot in the men's hockey final, aiming to win a second consecutive Olympic medal after their bronze at Tokyo 2020.

Harmanpreet and his team not only hope to improve on their Tokyo medal but also want to honor their esteemed goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh, who has announced that the Paris Games will be his final international tournament.

Originally from Melbourne, Joshua Burt is a dedicated hockey enthusiast who has also made substantial contributions to the sport behind the scenes. He has coached, managed, and officiated at a high level, participating in the officiating teams at both the Rio and Tokyo Olympics. He is currently serving as a technical delegate for the FIH at the Paris Olympics.

