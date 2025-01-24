Shahid Kapoor admits dad Pankaj Kapur wasn’t around him every day; find out who was filling in for his absence: ‘If one parent...'

Deva actor Shahid Kapoor recently opened up about the role of male presence in the lives of children and admitted that during his childhood, due to his father Pankaj Kapur's work commitments, he spent a lot of time with his grandfather. He shared, "Parents are like two feet on the ground. If one parent is missing, the balance is lost, and the structure doesn't work."

In a candid chat with Raj Shamani, Shahid Kapoor spoke about the importance of male presence in a child’s life. He further shared that he was very close to his maternal grandfather, who had a significant impact on his life. He felt that his grandfather was stepping in for his father, who wasn’t around every day and was always unconditionally there for him.

The Jab We Met actor also recalled memories of his grandfather, including the golf hat that left a lasting impression on him. He mentioned how his grandfather had a watch with a crack in it that he wore every day, and the visual of his grandfather’s large black glasses is something that stays with him.

The Udta Punjab actor described his grandfather as a kind and loving person, a talented writer, extremely philosophical, and well-read, deeply influencing him.

Shahid fondly remembered how, as a child, his grandfather would walk him to school every day without fail and expressed that this daily act set the standard for him as a parent, defining his own understanding of what it means to be a parent.

Advertisement

The Deva actor also shared that the dynamic with his son feels different for him and mentioned that he believes his son feels more secure when he is around, but when he isn’t, there seems to be some insecurity. While this is also true for his daughter, he feels it more with his son.

He reflected on the unique male energy between a father and son, admitting that he doesn’t fully understand how it works but feels that they feed off each other.

ALSO READ: After Priyanka Chopra, Randeep Hooda teams up with John Cena for Hollywood action film Matchbox; exciting details inside