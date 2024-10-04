7 best Shahid Kapoor comedy movies you will have great time watching

Before his breakthrough film Kaminey, Shahid Kapoor experimented with different roles like Rajiv Malhotra in Ishq Vishk, Prem in Vivah, and many more. In his illustrious career of over two decades, there have been various Shahid Kapoor comedy movies in which he tickled our bones. We are talking about comedies like Chup Chup Ke, Jab We Met, and Deewane Huye Pagal. Be it Jeetu from Chup Chup Ke or Aditya Kashyap in Jab We Met; the actor entertained us with his acting prowess. Some of his performances are still cherished till date.

Let’s take a look at his comedy movies and add them to your watchlist to relive nostalgia.

7 Shahid Kapoor comedy movies to watch if you are having a low day:

1. Chup Chup Ke

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and Neha Dhupia

IMDB Rating: 7

Release year: 2006

Where to watch: Netflix

Directed by Priyadarshan, Chup Chup Ke was released in 2006. It starred Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and Neha Dhupia. Shahid played the role of Jeetu in the 2006 film. His character turns into a fake deaf-mute guy and tries to kill himself as he has no money to return to his villagers. He was paired with Kareena Kapoor. Shahid made us laugh out loud in hilarious scenes with Rajpal referring to him as ‘Jabba’.

In a scene, Shahid as Jeetu made Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav’s characters perform hilarious Dumb Charades. “Tera ghar baar kidhar hai?” Remember?

2. Deewane Huye Pagal

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Rimi Sen

IMDB Rating: 5.5

Release year: 2005

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Deewane Huye Pagal starred Shahid Kapoor and Rimi Sen in the lead roles. It also brought Hera Pheri stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty together. His hilarious scenes with a pet dog, Jayantilal at the residence of Rimi’s character Tanya/Natasha was one of the highlights from the movie.

3. Jab We Met

Cast: Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 7.9

Release year: 2007

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

“Tum ho meri problem bolti ja rahi ho bolti ja rahi ho!” Remember when Shahid Kapoor as Aditya Kashyap, a heartbroken tycoon, was frustrated with Kareena Kapoor’s character Geet during their train journey? We are talking about Jab We Met, which is Imtiaz Ali's one of the best directorials in his career.

Kareena as Geet, the Sikh woman from Bhatinda turned out to be iconic. However, Shahid playing the role of Aditya also deserves praise for his acting prowess. Remember that iconic phone call where Shahid as Aditya asks Kareena's character, Geet, to vent her frustration to her former beau, Anshuman, over the phone? "Tujhe kya laga tu mujhe chhod dega, toh mai zindagi bhar tadapti rahungi?"

4. Phata Poster Nikhla Hero

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, and Padmini Kolhapure

IMDB Rating: 4.9

Release year: 2013

Where to watch: ZEE5

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero is one of the best comedies starring Shahid Kapoor. Also featuring Ileana D’Cruz, the 2013 film showcases the story of Shahid’s character Vishwas Rao, who aspires to become an actor. However, his mother, Savitri Rao (Padmini Kolhapure) wants to see him become a brave police inspector. Vishwas falls into the trap of lies and often sports a police uniform in front of his mom.

Ileana plays the role of Vishwas’ love interest, Kajal in Santoshi directorial. In a hilarious fighting scene, Shahid as Vishwas says, “Agar apni maa ka doodh piya hai…toh ek ek karke, ek ek karke mat aana…sab saath mein aana, mere pass time nahin hai!”

5. Vaah! Life Ho To Aisi

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Sanjay Dutt

IMDB Rating: 4.7

Release year: 2005

Where to watch: YouTube

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Sanjay Dutt, Vaah! Life Ho To Aisi was released in 2005. Shahid played the role of Aditya Verma, who has a lot of responsibilities in his family. His character undergoes an untimely demise, after which he meets Yamaraj, played by Sanjay.

The fantasy comedy-drama featured many hilarious scenes, with special mention to Shahid and Sanjay’s sequences in the sky.

6. Dil Bole Hadippa!

Cast: Shahid Kapoor and Rani Mukerji

IMDB Rating: 4.7

Release year: 2009

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Rani Mukerji, Dil Bole Hadippa was directed by Anurag Singh. The story revolves around Veera who wants to play cricket and goes for a selection, however, she gets rejected as it is the all-men team. Veera then disguises herself as a turban-clad man, Veer Pratap Singh, to enter the team.

Shahid was paired opposite Rani Mukerji in the film. Shahid was cast as Rohan Singh, the captain of the men's cricket team, which has Veera along with other players.

7. Badmaash Company

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Vir Das

IMDB Rating: 6.1

Release year: 2010

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by actor-filmmaker Parmeet Sethi, Badmaash Company starred Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vir Das, and Meiyang Chang.

The film follows the story of three youngsters, Karan, Chandu, and Zing, played by Shahid, Vir, and Chang, respectively, who go on a trip to Bangkok, Thailand. They meet Anushka’s character, Bulbul Singh, during their journey and start a business together.

Shahid Kapoor began his career with uncredited appearances in movies like Taal and Dil To Pagal Hai. Shahid has now become one of the successful stars in Hindi cinema. He now has Rosshan Andrrews' upcoming film, Devaa. Also starring Pooja Hegde, the action-thriller film will be released in 2025.

