13 Farzi dialogues from Shahid Kapoor’s series about fake currency to use in real life

Shahid Kapoor starred in Raj and DK’s web series Farzi in 2023. The black comedy crime thriller also featured an ensemble star cast that included Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Rashii Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora. The series became famous for its realistic dialogues, interesting storyline, and camaraderie between Shahid and Vijay. These 13 Farzi dialogues in the web series are quite realistic, and you can use them in real life, be it stressing the harsh reality of loan repayments or highlighting middle-class situations.

In Farzi, Shahid Kapoor played the role of Sunny, a disillusioned artist who complains about income inequality in India. His character decides to earn fake currency through illegal means. In other words, he decides to make counterfeit notes while teaming up with his friend, Firoz, played by Bhuvan.

If you are looking for Farzi dialogues from Shahid’s series, then this is for you.

13 Farzi dialogues from Shahid Kapoor’s series that mirror reality

1. "Art aur kachre mein bas ek galti ka farq hota hai. Main artist hu kachra nahi banata."

Talented artists who truly deserve respect—this is for you. Shahid Kapoor voiced out his feelings as the artist quite well in this one.

2. "Hum log middle-class nahi hai hum log middle finger class hai."

Middle-class families can surely relate to this line, which speaks volumes about the reality behind income disparity.

3. "Paison se khushiyaan nahi khareed sakte- ye dialogue sirf wo log maarte hain jinke paas paise hote hi nahi hain!"

You might have heard similar kinds of dialogue in several movies from the past about how money cannot buy happiness for you. Farzi defied the odds by stating that people who do not have money say these lines.

4. "System ko toddne ke liye kranti laani padegi."

This is for all the revolutionaries in you who don’t agree with the way our system works.

5. "Mujhe itna paisa kamana hai ki mujhe uski izzat hi nahi karni pade."

Apna Sapna Money Money! Remember when Shahid delivered these lines about earning loads of money and not caring about how much you are left with?

6. "Ek din hotel kharidoonga main saara."

Remember when Shahid as Sunny was denied entry to a lavish hotel because he was wearing a pair of chappals in a scene? His character vowed to buy the hotel someday.

7. "Aadmi jab uunchai se girta hai na, toh shuruwat mein aisa lagta hai ki wo udd raha hai."

Be prepared for failures in your life.

8. "Insaan logon ka drama dekhne mein bahot achcha hai, sab ke andar chor hai, sirf chance ke liye wait karta hai."

Remember when Vijay Sethupathi mouthed this realistic dialogue about how there is a thief inside every human?

9. "Humari poori zindagi loan mein hi nikal jaati hai."

Can it be any more real for the middle class?

10. "School se yahi seekha hai ki kaamyaab hone k liye ya toh sab kuch by-heart kar lo, ya toh pura system hi bypass kar lo."

We all have learned the definition of success in our schools, hasn’t it? What was yours?

11. "Ye ameer log ne system banaya hai jisme zindagi bhar garib udhar chukayega aur ameer byaaz khayega."

It’s a harsh reality of a society where the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.

12. "Har artist ka apna ek style hota hai lekin mai sab mein expert hu sabki copy bana sakta hu."

Yep, even currency notes too.

13. "Kamyaabi ka raaz pata hai kya hai? Darr… jab tak niche aag nahi lagti na tab tak insaan rocket nahi banta hai."

Don’t miss Kay Kay Menon delivering this hilarious dialogue about the secret of success.

Farzi is an eight-episode series that premiered on February 10, 2023. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. In the series, Vijay Sethupathi was cast as Michael Vedanayagam, a Special Task Force officer in the IPS, and Kay Kay Menon played Mansoor Dalal, a criminal mastermind. It marked Vijay's debut in Bollywood.

During a Pinkvilla Masterclass in 2023, Shahid Kapoor confirmed Farzi 2, the second season of Raj and DK's series, Farzi. He stated that the first season was open-ended and that there was a lot to explore in the storyline.

Shahid Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk in 2003, has been a part of showbiz for several years. Shahid has worked in several popular movies in his career, including Kaminey, Haider, Kabir Singh, and more.

Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earlier this year. He was cast alongside Kriti Sanon in the movie. He is now gearing up for the release of Devaa. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the upcoming film also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

Have you watched Farzi on Amazon Prime Video yet? If not, what are you waiting for? Add it to your watchlist. Which of the aforementioned dialogues from Farzi do you like the most?

