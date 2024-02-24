5 Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma movies released from 2008 onwards that are must-watch

If you're a die-hard fan of Bollywood romance, Shah Rukh Khan's iconic portrayals have likely set impossibly high standards for love in your heart. Fondly dubbed the King of Bollywood, SRK epitomizes romance on screen, with characters like Rahul and Raj etching themselves into our collective memory. While his chemistry with Kajol is legendary, the pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma has also captured audiences' hearts. Let's take a look at all Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma movies indulge in the magic of romance once more.

5 Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma movies you must watch

1. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

IMDB Rating: 7.2 / 10

7.2 / 10 Director: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra Year of release: 2009

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, a Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma movie, is a delightful romantic comedy that explores the transformative power of love. Surinder Sahni, portrayed by Khan, leads a simple life until he finds himself married to the vibrant Taani, played by Sharma. To win her heart, Surinder adopts the persona of the charming Raj, leading to a series of comical and heartwarming situations. As their relationship unfolds, they discover the true meaning of love, acceptance, and self-discovery.

2. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

IMDB Rating: 6.7 / 10

6.7 / 10 Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra Year of release: 2012

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Jab Tak Hai Jaan is a timeless Shah Rukh and Anushka movie that weaves a tale of love, sacrifice, and destiny. Samar Anand, an army bomb disposal expert, encounters the spirited journalist Akira Rai, who harbors one-sided feelings for him. While Samar's heart belongs to Meera (Katrina Kaif), whose past binds her to a promise, Akira's unwavering devotion complicates their lives. Against the backdrop of breathtaking landscapes, their journey unfolds, intertwining themes of duty, fate, and forgiveness.

3. Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017)

IMDB Rating: 5.1 / 10

5.1 / 10 Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Next on our Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma movie list is Jab Harry Met Sejal. The film chronicles the adventure of Harry, a tourist guide in Europe, and Sejal, a vibrant woman on a quest to find her lost engagement ring. Their journey through breathtaking locales fosters an unexpected bond, evolving from initial reluctance to deep connection.

Amidst stunning landscapes and cultural experiences, they explore themes of self-discovery, love, and heartbreak. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie intricately delves into the complexities of human relationships, highlighting the profound impact of connection and companionship.

4. Zero (2018)

IMDB Rating: 5.2 / 10

5.2 / 10 Director: Aanand L. Rai

Aanand L. Rai Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

If you are looking to watch a feel-good Anushka and Shah Rukh movie, Zero is an option worth considering. In the film, Bauua Singh, a vertically challenged man from Meerut, dreams big despite societal limitations. Entangled in a love triangle between an NSAR scientist Afia Yusufzai Bhinder and a famous actress Babita Kumari, Bauua embarks on a journey of self-discovery and redemption.

With a mix of humor, romance, and drama, the film navigates Bauua's quest for love and purpose against the backdrop of grand ambitions and personal insecurities. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Zero is a tale of resilience, acceptance, and the limitless potential of the human spirit. One of the best SRK and Anushka movies.

5. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

IMDB Rating: 5.8 / 10

5.8 / 10 Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil revolves around Ayan, Alizeh, and Saba, whose lives intertwine in a complex web of love and friendship. Ayan's unrequited love for Alizeh leads him on a journey of self-discovery, while Alizeh navigates her feelings for her ex-lover, Ali, and her bond with Ayan. Amidst heartbreak and longing, Ayan finds solace in Saba's unconditional love.

Directed by Karan Johar, the film explores themes of love, friendship, and unfulfilled desires. SRK’s cameo as a charming poet adds a captivating twist, stealing the show with his poignant portrayal and leaving a lasting impression on viewers. It's one of the best Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma movies, however the two arent paired opposite each other.

There you have it—the best Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma movies! Their on-screen chemistry and captivating performances have left an indelible mark on Bollywood. Whether you opt for the enchanting romance of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, the heartwarming journey of Jab Tak Hai Jaan, or the exhilarating adventure of Jab Harry Met Sejal, you're in for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

