Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani make for a gorgeous pair at Ambani’s Ganapati Pooja; Shraddha Kapoor hugs Ananya Panday, Priyanka Chopra’s brother and fiancé join

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations kicked off in full swing in different parts of India on September 7, 2024. The Ambanis hosted a grand Ganapati celebration at their residence, Antilia on Saturday wherein they invited the who's who of Bollywood. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, and many more graced the event. Gorgeous pair Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also attended Ambani's Ganapati Pooja. Shraddha Kapoor hugged Ananya Panday and Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra arrived with his fiance, Neelam Upadhyaya.

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Sidharth Malhotra can be seen posing with his wife, actress Kiara Advani against the backdrop of a beautiful decor in Antilia. The couple look elegant as they smile for pictures. While Kiara opted for an ivory and golden Anarkali suit, Sidharth wore an orange embellished kurta with white pants.

Kiara had her hand wrapped around Sidharth's arm during the photo session at Ambani's event.

Watch the video here:

Shraddha Kapoor, who is basking in the success of Stree 2, the sequel to Stree, also arrived at the Ambanis' Ganapati Pooja. Shraddha looked stunning in a plain red suit. The Stree 2 star greeted the paparazzi while posing for pictures. Meanwhile, in a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Shraddha met Ananya Panday and both of them shared a warm hug during the celebration.

Ananya opted for a golden embellished saree for Ambanis' Ganapati Pooja. The Call Me Bae star also posed for paparazzi in style.

Take a look at their hug moment:

Sara Ali Khan looked beautiful in a multi-colored lehenga for Ambanis' Ganapati celebration on Saturday. In a video posted on Instagram, Sara can be seen posing solo for pictures at the photo session area.

Sara was also spotted with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan at the Ambanis' event. The brother-sister duo posed for the shutterbugs at the Ganapati Pooja hosted by the Mukesh Ambani family. Ibrahim wore a purple sherwani with a white churidar for the event.

Watch the video here:

Apart from these celebrities, Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiance, actress Neelam Upadhyaya also arrived at the Ambanis' Ganeshotsav on Saturday. While Siddharth wore an ivory embroidered sherwani, Neelam opted for a red lehenga for the event. We are surely missing PeeCee.

Check out the pictures below:

Before them, Sara and Ibrahim's dad, actor Saif Ali Khan and his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi event. Kareena looked jaw-droppingly stunning in a red churidar suit, Saif wore a red kurta and stylish dhoti for the night.

Salman Khan arrived solo at the Ambanis Ganeshotsav. Salman wore a brown shirt and white pants for the event. Aamir Khan was spotted with his sons, Junaid Khan and Azad Khan. Sonam Kapoor was snapped with her husband, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja.

The Ambanis' Ganapati celebration also witnessed celebrities like Sanjay Dutt, Manyata Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Ayesha Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Suniel Shetty, Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, and others.

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani's family welcomed the idol of Lord Ganesha at Antilia earlier today. Newly married couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant performed their first Ganpati pooja at their home in the evening. The Ganesh Chaturthi celebration will continue for 10 days till the Ganapati visarjan ceremony.

