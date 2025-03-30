Sikandar LIVE movie update and review: Fans declare Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s actioner ‘full paisa vasool’ and ‘blockbuster’
The wait is finally over, and Salman Khan fans are letting the world know! The first-day-first-show audience has spoken, and social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is buzzing with Bhai fever.
Fans are hailing Sikandar as a ‘paisa vasool,’ ‘whistle-worthy,’ and the ultimate Salman Khan entertainer. Reactions began pouring in even before the end credits rolled, showing that Bhai’s fans are overflowing with excitement!
Sunny Deol has extended his heartfelt wishes to Salman Khan for the release of Sikandar. Expressing his support, Sunny praised Salman’s dedication and wished the film immense success.
Fans are loving this gesture of camaraderie between the two superstars, and excitement for Sikandar is at its peak. Deol's post read, "My Dear Salmn Khan, all the very best for Sikandar release Chak De Fatte."
Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s highly anticipated action thriller Sikandar has reportedly been leaked online shortly after its release.
The pirated version of the movie has been leaked and it has left fans and filmmakers disappointed, as it could impact the movie’s box office performance. Despite this setback, fans are urging others to watch the film in theaters and support the hard work of the cast and crew.
In a heartwarming moment, Salman Khan, who plays Sikandar in his latest film, was seen graciously opening the door for his co-star Rashmika Mandanna.
This sweet gesture has melted hearts online, with fans praising Salman’s chivalry. The clip is going viral, and netizens can’t stop showering love on the superstar. Truly, Sikandar is a gentleman both on and off the screen!