Bollywood celebs at Radhika Merchant's intimate birthday party: Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday have gala time with Ambanis

Radhika Merchant recently turned a year older and celebrated her birthday with full sass. Her special day turned into a star-studded event as several B-town celebs, including Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria, made it to the celebrations. Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, took to his social media handle and shared a video, giving a candid sneak peek into Radhika's intimate birthday bash. From laughter to warm hugs, cute frames to sweet memories, the day was definitely all things glam and fun.

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and others wore customised T-shirts

In the video shared online by Orry, we can see him holding a pink instant camera and lying in a pit full of pink and white balls. Sharing it on Instagram, Orry wrote, "Celebrating Radhika Ambani." The guests wear customised T-shirts featuring Radhika’s photo. Nita Ambani, Radhika's mother-in-law, hugged her tight as they posed for a Polaroid moment.

Further, the video featured a montage of candid interactions and happy moments. What made the video more special was the Friends title track that played in the background.

Orry's video also featured Radhika Merchant's husband, Anant Ambani, and brother-in-law Akash Ambani. Talking about the Bollywood guests. Tara Sutaria marked her presence with her boyfriend, Veer Pahariya. Besides Janhvi Kapoor, her beau, Shikhar Pahariya, also attended the party. In addition to them, Ananya Panday and her rumoured boyfriend, Walker Blanco, were also in the frame.

As soon as the video went online, netizens were quick to flood the comment section with their heartfelt wishes. Tara Sutaria commented, "Cuuuuuuute (red heart and kiss emoji)."

About Radhika Merchant and Akash Ambani

Born to Viren and Shaila Merchant, Radhika got married to Anant Ambani (the youngest son of businessman Mukesh Ambani). In July 2024, they embarked on a new journey as a married couple. Their marriage and pre-wedding ceremonies were among the most lavish events. From Bollywood stars to international artists, many turned heads at Radhika and Anant's wedding.

