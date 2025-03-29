Salman Khan claims film releases don’t make him nervous ahead of Sikandar hitting screens, but what does will shock you

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, is all set to hit the theaters on March 30. Now, just ahead of its release, the superstar admitted that the film releases don’t make him nervous but concerts and shows do, as they showcase his real personality.

During a recent interview with CNN-News 18, Salman revealed that while film releases don’t make him nervous, live performances do. He added, “I do get nervous when I'm doing a concert. When I'm doing a show, I do get nervous. I did get nervous when I was doing 10 Ka Dum (game show) because that is my real personality. Bigg Boss too.”

Revealing the reason, he said, “I don't go by scripted lines or anything. Like right now, I'm doing this interview and what I say can be misunderstood or taken in some manner that I've not meant it.”

Meanwhile, recently, the makers of Sikandar unveiled a fresh addition to the film’s soundtrack. Titled Hum Aapke Bina, the melody is brought to life by Arijit Singh, with music composed by Pritam and lyrics penned by Sameer.

The music video captures heartfelt moments between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s characters, adding to the film’s romantic essence. Prior to this, the album introduced tracks like Zohra Jabeen for Eid, Bam Bam Bhole for Holi, and the dance number Sikandar Naache.

Directed by Ghajini fame A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The action-packed entertainer is set for an Eid 2025 release.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted it a U/A certificate, with a confirmed runtime of 2 hours and 16 minutes. The ensemble cast also features Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

